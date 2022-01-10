top
Protest Amazon Union Busting
Date Wednesday January 12
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies in Solidarity with Labor
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
Location Details
Whole Foods
774 Emerson St.
Downtown Palo Alto
The Grannies are back to "strike for choice" after our traffic stopping appearance at Whole Foods Palo Alto last month!
This time--double action.
It's Jeff Bezos' birthday and Amazon workers need our support.
Jan 12 is a designated national day of action and Raging Grannies join with labor to protest Bezos' union busting. (Whole Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon so is a suggested location on this national day of action).

And just to whet your appetite...the Grannies will stage a street theater surprise too. Mask up and come on out, help some sun shine on reproductive rights and show solidarity with workers at the same time.
sm_screen_shot_2022-01-09_at_5.50.09_pm.jpg
original image (978x982)
For more event information: https://supportamazonworkers.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:13 AM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
