The Grannies are back to "strike for choice" after our traffic stopping appearance at Whole Foods Palo Alto last month!
This time--double action.
It's Jeff Bezos' birthday and Amazon workers need our support.
Jan 12 is a designated national day of action and Raging Grannies join with labor to protest Bezos' union busting. (Whole Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon so is a suggested location on this national day of action).
And just to whet your appetite...the Grannies will stage a street theater surprise too. Mask up and come on out, help some sun shine on reproductive rights and show solidarity with workers at the same time.
|Date
|Wednesday January 12
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Raging Grannies in Solidarity with Labor
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
|Location Details
|
Whole Foods
774 Emerson St.
Downtown Palo Alto
|
For more event information: https://supportamazonworkers.org
