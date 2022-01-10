The Grannies are back to "strike for choice" after our traffic stopping appearance at Whole Foods Palo Alto last month!

This time--double action.

It's Jeff Bezos' birthday and Amazon workers need our support.

Jan 12 is a designated national day of action and Raging Grannies join with labor to protest Bezos' union busting. (Whole Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon so is a suggested location on this national day of action).



And just to whet your appetite...the Grannies will stage a street theater surprise too. Mask up and come on out, help some sun shine on reproductive rights and show solidarity with workers at the same time.

For more event information: https://supportamazonworkers.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 10th, 2022 6:13 AM