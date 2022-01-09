From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Best Signs in San Francisco January 6 Vigil
Steph Snaps Signs
Photos by:
Stephanie Mohan, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
January 6, 2022 marked one year since a violent mob was incited to attack the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a democratic election. As ongoing House investigative committee hearings reveal more and more about those responsible for the insurrection, grassroots groups across the nation held vigils on January 6th to mark the date as a day of "remembrance and action."
Stephanie Mohan, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
