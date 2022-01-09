top
Best Signs in San Francisco January 6 Vigil
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
Steph Snaps Signs
sm_signs_top_steph.jpg
original image (4444x3555)
Photos by:
Stephanie Mohan, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
January 6, 2022 marked one year since a violent mob was incited to attack the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a democratic election. As ongoing House investigative committee hearings reveal more and more about those responsible for the insurrection, grassroots groups across the nation held vigils on January 6th to mark the date as a day of "remembrance and action."
§the big lie
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_big_lie.jpg
original image (4740x3386)
§small but powerful message
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_friend_sign_stephanie_mohan_sf__jan_6__2022__dsc1687.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§Yeah, Bay Area!
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_bay_area_sign_steph.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§being murdered
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_day_stephanie_mohan_sf__jan_6__2022__dsc1662.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§sign for feinstein
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_for_fein_steph.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§sign behind a speaker
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_behind_steph.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§raise wages
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_raise_wage_steph.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§red white and blue
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_rwb_steph.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§take action sign
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_take_action_steph.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§shiny sign
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_sign_vote_steph.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§Youth and Age in Action
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_signs_young_steph.jpg
original image (6000x4800)
§wanted poster
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_trump_sign_steph.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§marching with signs
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_signs_march_by_steph.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§forward!
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_signs_by_stephanie_mohan_sf__jan_6__2022_dsc_0149bw.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Traitor!
by rws
Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 6:53 PM
sm_traitor_sign_stephanie_mohan_sf__jan_6__2022__dsc1650.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
