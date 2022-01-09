Greetings, Fellow Fighters for Fairness, and a happy, healthful, and progressive 2022!
Please join us in standing in solidarity with the family of Terry Amons on the 4th anniversary of Terry’s murder by the Pittsburg, CA PD.
We will meet on Wednesday, January 12 from 1-2 PM at Nation’s Hamburgers at:
3789 Railroad Ave
Pittsburg CA 94565
This event is sponsored by the family of Terry Amons and the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality and State Oppression.
For further information, please email the Oscar Grant members at: oscargrantcommittee.ogc [at] gmail.com.
|Date
Wednesday January 12
|Time
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
Eugene E Ruyle
Eugene E Ruyle
|Location Details
|
Nation’s Hamburgers at:
3789 Railroad Ave
Pittsburg CA 94565
|
For more event information: https://www.oscargrantcommittee.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 2:26 PM
