



Please join us in standing in solidarity with the family of Terry Amons on the 4th anniversary of Terry’s murder by the Pittsburg, CA PD.



We will meet on Wednesday, January 12 from 1-2 PM at Nation’s Hamburgers at:

3789 Railroad Ave

Pittsburg CA 94565



This event is sponsored by the family of Terry Amons and the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality and State Oppression.



For further information, please email the Oscar Grant members at: oscargrantcommittee.ogc [at] gmail.com For more event information: https://www.oscargrantcommittee.org

