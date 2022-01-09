top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 1/12/2022
Justice for Terry Amons
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 12
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Location Details
Nation’s Hamburgers at:
3789 Railroad Ave
Pittsburg CA 94565
Greetings, Fellow Fighters for Fairness, and a happy, healthful, and progressive 2022!

Please join us in standing in solidarity with the family of Terry Amons on the 4th anniversary of Terry’s murder by the Pittsburg, CA PD.

We will meet on Wednesday, January 12 from 1-2 PM at Nation’s Hamburgers at:
3789 Railroad Ave
Pittsburg CA 94565

This event is sponsored by the family of Terry Amons and the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality and State Oppression.

For further information, please email the Oscar Grant members at: oscargrantcommittee.ogc [at] gmail.com.
For more event information: https://www.oscargrantcommittee.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 2:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 177.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code