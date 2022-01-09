top
View events for the week of 1/16/2022
MLK22 Weekend Film Festival: Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? (Day 3)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 16
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorWorld House Project at Stanford University
Location Details
Online via Zoom registration (FREE)
Join an MLK22 virtual screening event speaking to Dr. King's still unanswered question: Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? which features over 30 documentaries, musical performances, interviews and panel discussions - all online.

Host: World House Project at Stanford University

When: Friday, Jan. 14th through Monday, Jan. 17th

Where: virtual/online

Registration (FREE): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-mlk-day-the-world-house-documentary-film-festival-tickets-237954417067

More info: https://cddrl.fsi.stanford.edu/world-house/content/mlk-day2022


For the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the World House Project at the
Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law within Stanford University's
Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies will host a free, four-day virtual festival
of films and webinars.

The film festival and webinars will consist of daily Zoom meetings with the World House Project director Dr. Clayborne Carson who will speak with guests and webinar registrants on a range of topics, from the history of the civil rights movement to the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the African American freedom struggles.

The films and performances cover a variety of themes, from the history of the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements to James Baldwin and Martin Luther King's global visions. A full list of featured films and short descriptions will be available shortly.

The festival is produced in partnership with Bullfrog films, California Newsreel, the Camera as Witness Program (Stanford Arts), Clarity Films, the Kunhardt Film Foundation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center, the Metta Center for Nonviolence, the Office for Religious & Spiritual Life at Stanford, the 43rd Annual OUSD MLK Oratorical Festival, and the USF Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice.


FILM SCREENINGS & WEBNIARS LINE-UP

https://cddrl.fsi.stanford.edu/world-house/content/2022mlk-holiday-program


Friday, Jan. 14th

WEBINAR: Film Festival Opening Remarks @ 5 pm PT

SCREENING: I Am MLK Jr.


Saturday, Jan. 15th

WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm PT

SCREENINGS:

At the River I Stand: The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike and the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King

Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker

James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket

Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin

Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart


Sunday, Jan. 16th

WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm PT

SCREENINGS:

Al Helm: Martin Luther King in Palestine

Have You Heard from Johannesburg?

The Third Harmony: Nonviolence and the New Story of Human Nature

Love and Solidarity: Rev. James Lawson & Nonviolence in the Search for Workers' Rights

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Reparations


Monday, Jan. 17th - Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Day Holiday

WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 4:30 pm PT

SCREENINGS:

King in the Wilderness

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 10:13 AM
