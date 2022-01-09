



Host: World House Project at Stanford University



When: Friday, Jan. 14th through Monday, Jan. 17th



Where: virtual/online



Registration (FREE):



More info:





For the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the World House Project at the

Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law within Stanford University's

Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies will host a free, four-day virtual festival

of films and webinars.



The film festival and webinars will consist of daily Zoom meetings with the World House Project director Dr. Clayborne Carson who will speak with guests and webinar registrants on a range of topics, from the history of the civil rights movement to the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the African American freedom struggles.



The films and performances cover a variety of themes, from the history of the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements to James Baldwin and Martin Luther King's global visions. A full list of featured films and short descriptions will be available shortly.



The festival is produced in partnership with Bullfrog films, California Newsreel, the Camera as Witness Program (Stanford Arts), Clarity Films, the Kunhardt Film Foundation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center, the Metta Center for Nonviolence, the Office for Religious & Spiritual Life at Stanford, the 43rd Annual OUSD MLK Oratorical Festival, and the USF Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice.





FILM SCREENINGS & WEBNIARS LINE-UP



https://cddrl.fsi.stanford.edu/world-house/content/2022mlk-holiday-program





Friday, Jan. 14th



WEBINAR: Film Festival Opening Remarks @ 5 pm PT



SCREENING: I Am MLK Jr.





Saturday, Jan. 15th



WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm PT



SCREENINGS:



At the River I Stand: The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike and the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King



Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker



James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket



Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin



Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart





Sunday, Jan. 16th



WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm PT



SCREENINGS:



Al Helm: Martin Luther King in Palestine



Have You Heard from Johannesburg?



The Third Harmony: Nonviolence and the New Story of Human Nature



Love and Solidarity: Rev. James Lawson & Nonviolence in the Search for Workers' Rights



Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union



Reparations





Monday, Jan. 17th - Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Day Holiday



WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 4:30 pm PT



SCREENINGS:



King in the Wilderness



We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest



