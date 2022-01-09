Join an MLK22 virtual screening event speaking to Dr. King's still unanswered question: Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? which features over 30 documentaries, musical performances, interviews and panel discussions - all online.
Host: World House Project at Stanford University
When: Friday, Jan. 14th through Monday, Jan. 17th
Where: virtual/online
Registration (FREE): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-mlk-day-the-world-house-documentary-film-festival-tickets-237954417067
More info: https://cddrl.fsi.stanford.edu/world-house/content/mlk-day2022
For the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the World House Project at the
Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law within Stanford University's
Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies will host a free, four-day virtual festival
of films and webinars.
The film festival and webinars will consist of daily Zoom meetings with the World House Project director Dr. Clayborne Carson who will speak with guests and webinar registrants on a range of topics, from the history of the civil rights movement to the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the African American freedom struggles.
The films and performances cover a variety of themes, from the history of the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements to James Baldwin and Martin Luther King's global visions. A full list of featured films and short descriptions will be available shortly.
The festival is produced in partnership with Bullfrog films, California Newsreel, the Camera as Witness Program (Stanford Arts), Clarity Films, the Kunhardt Film Foundation, the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center, the Metta Center for Nonviolence, the Office for Religious & Spiritual Life at Stanford, the 43rd Annual OUSD MLK Oratorical Festival, and the USF Institute for Nonviolence and Social Justice.
FILM SCREENINGS & WEBNIARS LINE-UP
https://cddrl.fsi.stanford.edu/world-house/content/2022mlk-holiday-program
Friday, Jan. 14th
WEBINAR: Film Festival Opening Remarks @ 5 pm PT
SCREENING: I Am MLK Jr.
Saturday, Jan. 15th
WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm PT
SCREENINGS:
At the River I Stand: The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike and the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King
Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker
James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket
Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin
Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart
Sunday, Jan. 16th
WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm PT
SCREENINGS:
Al Helm: Martin Luther King in Palestine
Have You Heard from Johannesburg?
The Third Harmony: Nonviolence and the New Story of Human Nature
Love and Solidarity: Rev. James Lawson & Nonviolence in the Search for Workers' Rights
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Reparations
Monday, Jan. 17th - Rev. Dr. MLK Jr. Day Holiday
WEBINAR: 10:00 am to 4:30 pm PT
SCREENINGS:
King in the Wilderness
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 1/14/2022
|MLK22 Weekend Film Festival: Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? (Day 1)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday January 14
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|World House Project at Stanford University
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom registration (FREE)
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 9th, 2022 10:07 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network