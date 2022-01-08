top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | U.S. | Racial Justice
Lakota Man: Father of Five Murdered In His Sleep
by Shannon Freed
Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 9:47 PM
Three people murdered on Jan 5 including Michael J White Plume, Oglala Lakota man. He was shot and murdered while he slept on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Ignored by media.
sm_mikej.jpg
original image (1023x1871)
Lakota people and their culture have been made popular through movies, legends of Lakota heroes such as Crazy Horse and Red Cloud, and through media exposes like 20/20. Despite that, most people in the Unites States, can’t tell you where the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is on a map or that Manderson, South Dakota sits almost right in the middle of it.

And, unless you are local, almost nobody knows that on January 5, Michael J White Plume and just a few weeks short of his 40th birthday, was shot in cold blood and killed while he slept along with two other people.

Neither the Rapid City Journal, the Lakota County Times nor the Native Sun News picked up the story.

Michael J White Plume was the father of five children ranging in age from 20 to eight years old, Michael J, Jaden, Rosy, Taran & Mikey Jade.

He worked hard and graduated from Oglala Lakota College with a certificate in auto mechanics. He supported his family through his trade and was often seen under the hood of a car or changing a tire for an aunt or a sibling. If he wasn’t working on cars or helping someone, you would likely find him sitting with friends or family cracking jokes and finding the little things to make others smile.

He was a kind, caring and compassionate man. He is loved and cherished by his family and his story and the stories of the slain, deserve to be heard.

The details behind the murders are still under investigation.

The family is seeking support to cover the costs of funeral expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/oglala-lakota-m...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 177.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code