Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 1/17/2022
MLK Day Virtual Event and Volunteer Project
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 17
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorStephanie Midler
Location Details
The first part of the event will be virtual via Zoom. Please RSVP at tinyurl.com/MLKDayOakland to get the link. The volunteer project will start following the virtual event at approximately 1 pm at 5960 Shattuck Ave. in North Oakland at the Bushrod Park steps.
We're looking for volunteers to attend and participate in our upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Event and Volunteer Project!

Monday, January 17th at 10 am pacific time

You can participate in the virtual event from anywhere. The virtual program starts at 10 am and will include historic film footage of MLK, Malcolm X and others. The event will also show how the struggle continues today and how volunteering with the Uhuru Movement contributes directly to changing the conditions faced by African people today.

After the virtual event, we are inviting everyone to participate in an outdoor volunteer activity. We will meet at a park in North Oakland and distribute flyers to people's doorknobs in a specific area, informing people how they can support self-determination in the African community! (The meeting time at this location will vary depending on how long the virtual event goes.)

It's an energizing, fun, outdoor activity that really makes a difference!

We appreciate you so much and this will be a great celebration of MLK Day. This is a great volunteer event for service groups, families, friend groups and individuals.

If you're a service group and would like to specify a location that is convenient for your group to do the volunteer activity, just let us know!

Sign up today for all the details!
sm_2022_mlk_square_social.jpg
original image (1200x1200)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uhuru-mlk-day...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 8th, 2022 6:31 PM
