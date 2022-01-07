top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Media Activism & Independent Media
Stolen Newsstands and the Struggle for Free Speech in Fresno
by Mike Rhodes (mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 10:49 AM
The Community Alliance is an independent newspaper based in Fresno California. After having two newspaper stands stolen from in front of the Fresno County Jail, they came up with a creative way to figure out who the thief is and what they were doing with our newsstands.
sm_img_0567.jpeg
original image (3024x4032)
The Community Alliance newsstand in front of the Fresno County Jail has been stolen 4 times in the last year. After the second theft, we hid a GPS device inside the newsstand to find out where the stolen newsstands were going.

On New Year’s Eve (2021) the GPS indicated the newsstand was on the move. It went in a straight line to the old industrial section of downtown Fresno - South of Ventura. It stopped at 2900 E Townsend. I pulled that address up on Google Maps. That showed the location to be a Satellite Jail of the Sheriff’s Department for the County of Fresno.

On New Year’s Day, Pam (my wife) and I drove to see if we could find the newsstand. We arrived and quickly spotted a dumpster at the Satellite Jail that had our newsstand in it. After taking a few photos of it in the dumpster, I retrieved it.

Not wanting to jump to conclusions, I wrote a letter to Sheriff Margaret Mims requesting her assistance in finding out who did this. I gave her the time when the newsstand was stolen and reminded her of all the video surveillance equipment they have which has a clear and unobstructed view of where our newsstand was.

I see this as an outrageous affront to the 1st Amendment of the Constitution guaranteeing us free speech. Whoever took this newsstand (and we can find out who they are by viewing the video) has taken it upon themselves to decide what you are allowed to read. They do not want you reading an independent newspaper that challenges the status quo, reports on corruption and supports social and economic justice.

We returned the stolen newsstand and papers back to the front of the jail, with the GPS. Two days later, it was stolen again. This time it was taken to the parking garage under the Fresno County Courthouse. We recovered it from the dumpster.

I filed a complaint with the Fresno Police Department and an addendum after the newsstand was stolen for the second time. I sent a letter to Sheriff Mims asking for her cooperation. We are waiting for a response.
https://fresnoalliance.com/stolen-newsstan...
§The Community Alliance Newsstand
by Mike Rhodes
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 10:49 AM
sm_img_2268.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The scene of the crime.
https://fresnoalliance.com/stolen-newsstan...
§Video Surveillance at the Fresno County Jail
by Mike Rhodes
Friday Jan 7th, 2022 10:49 AM
sm_img_0546.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
We will find out who stole the Community Alliance newsstand by using the Sheriff Departments own video surveillance cameras.
https://fresnoalliance.com/stolen-newsstan...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code