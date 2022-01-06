top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense
Turtle Island Restoration Network Salmon Tours Featured on San Francisco Chronicle Page 1
by Todd Steiner
Thursday Jan 6th, 2022 4:30 PM
On January 4th 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle published a Page 1 story on Turtle Island Restoration Network’s (TIRN/SPAWN) Salmon Tours in Marin County, titled, “A good year’ to see coho salmon make their annual return to Marin creek’s." when Chronicle reporter Tara Duggan joined a TIRN/SPAWN public tour in Samuel P. Taylor State Park.
sm_coho_spawning_roy_s_restoration_12_18_21.jpg
original image (1608x1068)
San Francisco -- On January 4th 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle published a Page 1 story on Turtle Island Restoration Network’s (TIRN/SPAWN) Salmon Tours in Marin County, see https://www.sfchronicle.com/climate/article/A-good-year-to-see-coho-salmon-make-their-16747169.php


Titled, “A good year’ to see coho salmon make their annual return to Marin creek’s, Chronicle reporter Tara Duggan joined a TIRN/SPAWN public tour in Samuel P. Taylor State Park led by Ayano Hayes, watershed biologist for Turtle Island Restoration Network who explained the life history, and narrated the behavior of the female digging nests, called redds, and the males jockeying for position to fertilize the released eggs.

Hayes also spent time discussing the threats these endangered species face from loss of habitat, climate change and pollution and how the public can help secure their future.
“It is so exciting to bring folks out to see these magnificent animals that have migrated from the Pacific Ocean to the creeks where they were born, to repeat the life-affirming spawning activity that has allowed these animals to survive in Marin County for thousands of years,” said Todd Steiner, executive director of Turtle Island Restoration Network.

Steiner continued, “We invite the public to join us to learn about these amazing animals and how they can secure their recovery to protect biodiversity and assure future generations can all still witness this marvel.”

To learn more and sign up for a tour, visit https://seaturtles.org/creekwalk-tours-are-back

https://www.sfchronicle.com/climate/articl...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code