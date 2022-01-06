From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Turtle Island Restoration Network Salmon Tours Featured on San Francisco Chronicle Page 1
On January 4th 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle published a Page 1 story on Turtle Island Restoration Network’s (TIRN/SPAWN) Salmon Tours in Marin County, titled, “A good year’ to see coho salmon make their annual return to Marin creek’s." when Chronicle reporter Tara Duggan joined a TIRN/SPAWN public tour in Samuel P. Taylor State Park.
San Francisco -- On January 4th 2022, the San Francisco Chronicle published a Page 1 story on Turtle Island Restoration Network’s (TIRN/SPAWN) Salmon Tours in Marin County, see https://www.sfchronicle.com/climate/article/A-good-year-to-see-coho-salmon-make-their-16747169.php
Titled, “A good year’ to see coho salmon make their annual return to Marin creek’s, Chronicle reporter Tara Duggan joined a TIRN/SPAWN public tour in Samuel P. Taylor State Park led by Ayano Hayes, watershed biologist for Turtle Island Restoration Network who explained the life history, and narrated the behavior of the female digging nests, called redds, and the males jockeying for position to fertilize the released eggs.
Hayes also spent time discussing the threats these endangered species face from loss of habitat, climate change and pollution and how the public can help secure their future.
“It is so exciting to bring folks out to see these magnificent animals that have migrated from the Pacific Ocean to the creeks where they were born, to repeat the life-affirming spawning activity that has allowed these animals to survive in Marin County for thousands of years,” said Todd Steiner, executive director of Turtle Island Restoration Network.
Steiner continued, “We invite the public to join us to learn about these amazing animals and how they can secure their recovery to protect biodiversity and assure future generations can all still witness this marvel.”
To learn more and sign up for a tour, visit https://seaturtles.org/creekwalk-tours-are-back
