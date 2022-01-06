Learn about planning, designing and managing strategies that may support Big Basin’s re-emergence as a model for climate resilient parks.



Following our initial virtual event, Redwood Roots: Big Basin’s Past and Present in November 2021, Returning with Resilience: Planning for Big Basin’s Future will focus on a survey of planning, design, and management strategies that may be deployed to support ecosystem regeneration at Big Basin alongside improved public access and safety.



The event will take place via Zoom on January 20, 2022 from 6:00-8:00pm and a recording of the event will be posted on the project website following the event. Spanish translation will be available during the presentation.



We have assembled a panel of experts including Jay Chamberlin (California State Parks), Steve Auten (Auten Resource Consulting), Tim Hyland (California State Parks), Brendan Connolly (Mithun), and Schulyer Greenleaf (Yosemite Conservancy) who will give short presentations on a variety of topics, including climate change and resilience; transportation and access; forest management; as well as site design and architectural considerations. There will be a variety of opportunities to participate in the discussion and share your visions for Big Basin’s future! For more event information: https://reimaginingbigbasin.org/

