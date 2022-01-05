From the Open-Publishing Calendar
One Year After Jan 6 Insurrection & Rise Of Fascism With Vermont AFL-CIO Pres Van Deusen
Vermont AFL-CIO president David Van Deusen is interviewed one year after the January 6, 2021 attempted coup and insurrection. His federation debated and voted for a resolution for a general strike to protest and stop such an insurrection. He talks about the same issues one year later.
One year after the insurrection and attempted coup at the US capitol, Vermont AFL-CIO Labor Council president David Van Deusen talks about what happened a year ago at the capitol and the and the growth of fascism since last year's events. He also discusses the role of labor in challenging the growth of fascism and the failures of Biden and the Democratic Party to challenge capital.
Additional media:
It's Time To Prepare For Fascists! David Van Deusen, President of Vermont AFL-CIO On Struggles
https://youtu.be/5Ke7T3C2YLw
The Trump Insurrection, Trumpka, Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy With Vermont AFL-CIO President Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/EaMg5K-bCMc
The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers/posts/2753812508174326?__tn__=K-R
https://www.rmtlondoncalling.org.uk/content/rmt-observers-attend-american-trade-union-convention-it-passed-historic-general-strike?fbclid=IwAR2lrcHCjT2gBFBfVRfSEkoHxeMgFD72dgtpiesl8fNg4FB8v39krn-H1sc
Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy
https://vt.aflcio.org/news/vt-afl-cio-elects-new-leaders-progressive-turn-labor
Vermont AFL-CIO Members/Delegates Authorize Executive Board To Call For General Strike To Oppose Trump Coup!
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers
WorkWeek 2-11-21 Rise Of Fascism and The Role Of Unions and Working Class
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-11-21-rise-of-fascism-and-role-of-unions-and-working-class
The Real History Of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka With "War Zone" Organizer Mike Griffin
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
