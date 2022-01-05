Vermont AFL-CIO president David Van Deusen is interviewed one year after the January 6, 2021 attempted coup and insurrection. His federation debated and voted for a resolution for a general strike to protest and stop such an insurrection. He talks about the same issues one year later.

One year after the insurrection and attempted coup at the US capitol, Vermont AFL-CIO Labor Council president David Van Deusen talks about what happened a year ago at the capitol and the and the growth of fascism since last year's events. He also discusses the role of labor in challenging the growth of fascism and the failures of Biden and the Democratic Party to challenge capital.