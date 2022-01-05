top
One Year After Jan 6 Insurrection & Rise Of Fascism With Vermont AFL-CIO Pres Van Deusen
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jan 5th, 2022 9:39 PM
Vermont AFL-CIO president David Van Deusen is interviewed one year after the January 6, 2021 attempted coup and insurrection. His federation debated and voted for a resolution for a general strike to protest and stop such an insurrection. He talks about the same issues one year later.
sm_van_deusen_david_office.jpg
original image (4031x2816)
One year after the insurrection and attempted coup at the US capitol, Vermont AFL-CIO Labor Council president David Van Deusen talks about what happened a year ago at the capitol and the and the growth of fascism since last year's events. He also discusses the role of labor in challenging the growth of fascism and the failures of Biden and the Democratic Party to challenge capital.

Additional media:
It's Time To Prepare For Fascists! David Van Deusen, President of Vermont AFL-CIO On Struggles
https://youtu.be/5Ke7T3C2YLw

The Trump Insurrection, Trumpka, Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy With Vermont AFL-CIO President Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/EaMg5K-bCMc

The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO With Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A

Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI

https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers/posts/2753812508174326?__tn__=K-R
https://www.rmtlondoncalling.org.uk/content/rmt-observers-attend-american-trade-union-convention-it-passed-historic-general-strike?fbclid=IwAR2lrcHCjT2gBFBfVRfSEkoHxeMgFD72dgtpiesl8fNg4FB8v39krn-H1sc

Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy
https://vt.aflcio.org/news/vt-afl-cio-elects-new-leaders-progressive-turn-labor

Vermont AFL-CIO Members/Delegates Authorize Executive Board To Call For General Strike To Oppose Trump Coup!
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers

WorkWeek 2-11-21 Rise Of Fascism and The Role Of Unions and Working Class
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-11-21-rise-of-fascism-and-role-of-unions-and-working-class

The Real History Of AFL-CIO Richard Trumka With "War Zone" Organizer Mike Griffin
https://youtu.be/AtnjuODZIgQ

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/S-ILEb3h9s4
§Former AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jan 5th, 2022 9:39 PM
sm_trumpka_usmca_up.jpg
original image (870x563)
Former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka tried to prevent the Vermont AFL-CIO from passing a resolution calling for a general strike to protest and prevent any coup or insurrection.
https://youtu.be/S-ILEb3h9s4
§Trumps And The Clintons
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jan 5th, 2022 9:39 PM
sm_trump___clintons_party.jpg
original image (2500x1666)
The Trumps and the Clintons traveled in the same circles. The Democrats and Biden's Attorney General still refuse to arrest those who were organizing the insurrection and coup.
https://youtu.be/S-ILEb3h9s4
§US Military Troop With Fascist Flag
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jan 5th, 2022 9:39 PM
rightwiing_us_military.jpeg
Plans are underway to overthrow the US government and create a fascist government.
https://youtu.be/S-ILEb3h9s4
