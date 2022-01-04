From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New CCSF Chancellor Says SEIU 1021 Members Hold "Respectful" Rally
The new SF City College chancellor John Martin said that the SEIU1021 chapter had a "respectful" rally against the 67 layoffs. The SEIU 1021 SF City College Chapter leadership refused to have any public action before the layoffs and has kept the layoffs a secret from the public. There is no mention of the layoffs on the SEIU 1021 website and facebook page.
SEIU 1021 SF City College Holds "respectful" Rally After 67 SEIU 1021 Layoffs Says CCSF New Chancellor Martin
Owner-CCSF [at] cloud.ccsf.edu on behalf of David Martin
Mon 1/3/2022 5:02 PM
To: ccsf [at] cloud.ccsf.edu
Good afternoon campus community,
I am writing to you to share that 67 classified layoff notices issued on October 29th took effect this afternoon, Monday, January 3rd as the District and our SEIU 1021 labor partners were unable to reach an agreement for an alternative.
The layoff notices were issued as a step toward addressing the District’s structural deficit and the financial challenges outlined in CCSF’s independent audit report as well as the Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team’s (FCMAT) report.
This afternoon, members of SEIU gathered in front of Conlon Hall in a peaceful and respectful manner to show support for the hardworking and dedicated CCSF classified team members who have been impacted by the layoff notices.
In addition to showing support for their members, SEIU has communicated their concern regarding the District’s decision to reject a “conceptual framework” – furloughs – as an alternative to layoffs. I can understand their frustration. However, I do not believe that furloughs are in the best interest of our college and the financial sustainability and long-term viability of the San Francisco Community College District. This decision was not easy nor was it made lightly, but I truly believe it was in the best interest of our institution.
Unfortunately, an agreement could not be reached with our SEIU labor partners before the layoff notices went into effect. The door is open to further negotiations with SEIU in hopes that we can work together to address the impacts the layoffs will have.
Today is not an easy day as lives have been impacted – both on and off our campus. I believe our institution is at a critical juncture on many fronts and the hard decisions may not be fully behind us. I remain committed to finding a sustainable path forward so our students, employees, and communities may continue the mission of the college today and into the future.
David
David Martin
Chancellor
San Francisco Community College District
Phone: 415-239-3004
