New CCSF Chancellor Says SEIU 1021 Members Hold "Respectful" Rally by repost



The new SF City College chancellor John Martin said that the SEIU1021 chapter had a "respectful" rally against the 67 layoffs. The SEIU 1021 SF City College Chapter leadership refused to have any public action before the layoffs and has kept the layoffs a secret from the public. There is no mention of the layoffs on the SEIU 1021 website and facebook page.