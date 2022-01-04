



DxE investigator Matt Johnson is going to trial in Iowa in January for rescuing a piglet named Gilly from horrific animal cruelty at a factory farm owned by Iowa Select Farms (ISF). The investigation and rescue at ISF sparked national outrage over the mass-kill method known as “ventilation shutdown,” and we’re expecting major media attention from the trial, too.



This trial is an opportunity to push for bold legislation addressing the cruelty of animal agriculture and curbing the power of the corrupt “pork” industry. That’s why we are calling on California to lead the nation in this important moment with a first-of-its-kind statewide moratorium on factory farms and slaughterhouses.



At this protest we will tell the story of Gilly’s rescue, show support for Matt, and call on California legislators to lead the way with bold action against the violent animal agriculture industry.



California’s legislative deadline is February 19th. That means state legislators only have a few more weeks to introduce the moratorium this year, or they will have to wait another year before taking action to slow down this expanding industry. This protest is our last chance to inspire a California Senator or Assemblymember to introduce the moratorium this year. We need your help to get their attention and demand action.



WHERE: Sacramento, CA

WHEN: 10:00 AM Tuesday, January 11th

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a small walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook



