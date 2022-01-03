top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
CRD Workers’ Struggles in Southern Africa Pacifica’s Covid Race & Democracy
by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 8:53 PM
Pacifica's Covid, Race and Democracy covers the growing working class struggles in South Africa from Namibia to South Africa.
sa_numsa_chineses_owned_faw_extra_large_1.jpeg
1/3/22 Workers’ Struggles in Southern Africa
Pacifica’s Covid Race & Democracy
By COVID-TF - January 3, 20226


We begin today’s show with a growing struggle of unionized South African truck assembly workers who are fighting for a standardized pay rate.

Hundreds of members of the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa, also famously known as NUMSA, have been on strike since October 15th at First Automobile Works, a Chinese state-owned company in Port Elizabeth. The company says they should not be bound by the Motor Industry Bargaining Council contract for assembly line workers manufacturing cars because they are manufacturing only trucks.

NUMSA Eastern Cape regional secretary, Mziyanda Twani has said “We want the company to contract instead with the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organization and its National Bargaining Forum, as do BMW, Ford, Isuzu, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Twani said pay rates for truck assembly workers that are set by MIBCO are lower than those paid to truck assemblers by companies in the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organization. “For FAW pays 39 rand per hour, while other assemblers pay 99.”

***

The General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa General Secretary John Appolis talked about the critical strike at the Clover Dairy company owned by the Israeli billionaire Werthiem family.

***

Next, In Namibia last September 9, union branch leaders of the Rossing Uranium Mine were fired by the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation. They are still fighting to get their jobs back and the Namibian government has shut off water and electricity at the home of their lawyer Hewat Beukes.

***

South African trade unionist and researcher David Hemson who talked about the role of Chinese investment in Africa with Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer.

***

Western governments along with their loyal media and think tanks warn that China is colonizing, exploiting, and forcing Africa into a debt trap. Is this true? Or is it Cold War propaganda? What is China’s actual role in Africa and how does it compare with the West’s? Rhania Khalek of Breakthrough News spoke with two leading African leftists: Kambale Musavuli, an activist, writer, and analyst with the Center for Research on the Congo, and Mikaela Nhondo Erskog, a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute, a member of the organizing committee of No Cold War, and an educator and researcher with Pan Africanism Today, which works with organizations like NUMSA in South Africa.

Watch the full interview at Breakthrough News.

CREDITS:

Producer/host: Steve Zeltzer
Production assistance: Ann Garrison
Editing: Polina Vasiliev
Exec. Producers: Akua Holt, Polina Vasiliev, Steve Zeltzer

MUSIC:

“Umthwalo” by Zahara Thekwane

“Tsakani” by Paul Ndlovu

“Mwambe”

LINKS:

Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4

SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/

Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74

Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase
https://omny.fm/shows/metro-fm-talk-with-ayabonga-cawe/shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla#description

Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais

The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David Hemson
https://youtu.be/EXyr3xdoSRw

The Attack On Namibian Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & The Namibian Working Class
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCHF-kBOK-s&t=3s

SF Labor Council Resolution to Support Namibian Minner’s Labor Lawyer Hewat Beukes & to End the Shut Off Of His Water & Electricity
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Resolution-to-Support-Namibian-Minner_1.pdf

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers

https://youtu.be/twVLySyVcT8

The Union Busting War On Namibian Workers
https://www.nbc.na/news/karibib-marble-processing-plant-strike-enters-third-day.44864

Striking employees of Best Cheer company block entrances to premises at Karibib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ-JmoYceQc

Marble factory workers want improved conditions
https://neweralive.na/posts/marble-factory-workers-want-improved-conditions

Namibian MUN Rossing Miners Leadership Win Labor Board Ruling Against Stalling By China Owned CNNC
https://youtu.be/53-gMl-Sd3U
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2022/0...
§SA GIWUSA Fund Appeal
by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 8:53 PM
sm_clover_fund_appeal_1.jpg
original image (540x1200)
The fund appeal for the 4,000 Clover workers in South Africa.
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2022/0...
§Clover's Private Police Guarding Clover Headquarters
by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 8:53 PM
sm_private_police_guarding_clover_1.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
The Israeli billionaire Wertheim family who own Clover are spending large amounts off money for their private police force.
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2022/0...
§Israel Wertheim Family Owns The Coca-Cola Franchise In Israel
by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 8:53 PM
israel_central_bottling_coke_1.jpg
The billionaire Wertheim family from Israel controls the Coca-Cola franchise in Israel through the Centra Bottling Company CBC. The South African unions are charging that the Wertheim's want to shutdown inland production plans that produce dairy product and import replacement dairy from Israel. This has also happened with the Wal-Mart investment in South Africa according to John Appolis, the General Secretary of the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa.
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2022/0...
§Pull Down The Apartheid Wall
by Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy
Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 8:53 PM
sm_south_africa_apartheid_wall_clover_10.31.2019_0_1.jpg
original image (1050x708)
Supporters of the South African Clover workers are demanding that the company be nationalized under workers control and for an end of support for Israel by the Ramaposa government.
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2022/0...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code