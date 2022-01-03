top
Press Conference: Stop the Mayor's War on the Tenderloin!
Date Tuesday January 04
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
SF City Hall. Tune into the livestream via @PSLBayArea on Twitter
On Dec 23rd, the Board of Supervisors ratified London Breed’s State of Emergency declaration, which gives her sweeping power to launch a vicious police crackdown in the Tenderloin. The Board, however, has the power to revoke this measure.

We're a group of residents, workers and organizers in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco and members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, concerned by the Board’s greenlighting of a police crackdown in our community. We are holding this press conference with several organizations in the community to demand the Board of Supervisors revoke Breed's emergency ordinance!

Organizations involved: Coalition on Homelessness, ANSWER Coaltion, No New Jail SF Coalition, POOR Magazine, Idris Stelley Foundation, Eviction Response Network + more.

The Tenderloin Emergency Intervention Plan tries to solve the problems in our neighborhood with brute force and police repression, while claiming to be in residents’ interests. But real, permanent solutions require systemic change against this stark inequality in the first place.

San Francisco needs a progressive program that addresses the systemic causes of poverty and crime:

1. End the exploitation, alienation, poverty, and competition that fuel violence.
2. Fund social work and violence interruption programs.
3. House the homeless!
4. Make SF a true sanctuary city: Full rights for all immigrants!
5. Demilitarize and defund the police.
6. Build empowered working-class, youth, and neighborhood organizations – independent from business and real estate interest groups.

Sign the petition!
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 4:38 PM
