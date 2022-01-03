On Dec 23rd, the Board of Supervisors ratified London Breed’s State of Emergency declaration, which gives her sweeping power to launch a vicious police crackdown in the Tenderloin. The Board, however, has the power to revoke this measure.
We're a group of residents, workers and organizers in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco and members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, concerned by the Board’s greenlighting of a police crackdown in our community. We are holding this press conference with several organizations in the community to demand the Board of Supervisors revoke Breed's emergency ordinance!
Organizations involved: Coalition on Homelessness, ANSWER Coaltion, No New Jail SF Coalition, POOR Magazine, Idris Stelley Foundation, Eviction Response Network + more.
The Tenderloin Emergency Intervention Plan tries to solve the problems in our neighborhood with brute force and police repression, while claiming to be in residents’ interests. But real, permanent solutions require systemic change against this stark inequality in the first place.
San Francisco needs a progressive program that addresses the systemic causes of poverty and crime:
1. End the exploitation, alienation, poverty, and competition that fuel violence.
2. Fund social work and violence interruption programs.
3. House the homeless!
4. Make SF a true sanctuary city: Full rights for all immigrants!
5. Demilitarize and defund the police.
6. Build empowered working-class, youth, and neighborhood organizations – independent from business and real estate interest groups.
Sign the petition!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 1/4/2022
|Press Conference: Stop the Mayor's War on the Tenderloin!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday January 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism & Liberation
|Location Details
|SF City Hall. Tune into the livestream via @PSLBayArea on Twitter
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 4:38 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network