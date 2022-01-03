This edition of the San Francisco Bay Region Teachers Forum takes up the relevance of John Dewey's endorsement of socializing land values.
Why did the ardent champion of pragmatism, and the originator of modern day pedagogical "critical thinking" curriculum unreservedly stand by robustly treating land values as community revenue?
What consequences has collecting the entirety of locational values for public education funding? For the citizenry's sense of belonging to place? For the accessibility of public infrastructure such as museums, open space, and civic organizations? And how might socializing land values reshape the ability of educators to tackle civics curriculum in an era of Blue/Red divide?
Bring your thoughts to this "thought and nosh" gather of educators (and the people who know them).
San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
|San Francisco Bay Region Teachers Forum: John Dewey
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday January 05
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|ZOOM : https://zoom.us/j/93465239870?pwd=TzluejZDbjFsUFlLekRiTVpxWEVIZz09
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 3rd, 2022 11:40 AM
