top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | International | North Bay / Marin | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
WorkWeek:Homeless/Journalist Attacked, South Africa Clover Strike & UAW Columbia Grads
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 1st, 2022 1:02 PM
WorkWeek covers the attack on Sausalito Homeless & Journalist Jeremy Porje, Next we cover the South African GIWUSA Clover Workers Strike & UAW Columbia Graduate Students Strike. We also program the SF Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"
sm_img_4165.jpg
original image (2924x1509)
WorkWeek Homeless/Journalist Attacked, South Africa Clover Strike & UAW Columbia Grad Students Battle & SF Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"


WorkWeek 12-30-21 Homeless/Journalist Attacked, South Africa Clover Strike & UAW Columbia Grad Students

On this show WorkWeek looks at the struggle of homeless in Sausalito in Marin County. We interview lawyer Anthony Prince. He is the General Counsel of the California Homeless Union and has been defending the homeless in Sausalito where police have harassed and sought to clear out the homeless people.

They also have assaulted and arrested Marin county independent reporter Jeremy Portje. The police have now charged him with felony charges even though under the California Shield Act it is illegal to arrest and assault journalists.

Next we go to a major struggle inn South Africa where 5,000 Clover dairy industry workers who are members of the GIWUS are on strike. After the purchase in 2019 by an Israeli billionaire Wertheim family which owns Central Bottling Company, there has been major union busting attacks on the union and members. Clover's Isreal Wertheim billionaire owners are demanded a 30% pay cut and also are now threatening to shut plants around the country and import product from their Israeli company.

The owners David and Dorit Wertheim are also supporting the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land with their bank Mizrahi-Tefahot which provides loans and financial services to local settlement authorities and Israeli businesses operating in the occupied territories. The union has protested this and called for nationalization of Clover under workers control.

Last, WorkWeek hears about the UAW Columbia Graduate union strike of 3,000 graduate students who have been out since November 3. We hear from these strikers who had a digital solidarity rally last weekend.

Additional media:
The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY


WorkWeek 12-30-21 SF Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-12-30-21-sf-mime-troupes-red-carol
WorkWeek presents the San Francisco's "Red Carol" about what the holidays should really mean for working people.
San Francisco Mime Troupe
http://www.sfmt.org
WorkWeek
@workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§South African GIWUSA Clover Workers Are Fighting A Billionaire Israeli Family
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 1st, 2022 1:02 PM
sm_clover_military_vehicle.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
More than 4,000 South African GIWUSA Clover workers are fighting a billionaire Israeli Wertheim family which bought the company and are now trying to lay off thousands, impose wage cuts and shut down plants to import product from Israel where they own the Central Bottling Company. This company also has the franchise of Coca-Cola and other beverages.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Israel Coke Takes Over South African Clover Company
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 1st, 2022 1:02 PM
sm_israel_cbc_coke_plant.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
The Wertheim family in Israel owns the Coca-Cola franchise are now attacking 4,000 South African General Industrial Workers Union workers demanding pay cuts, attacks on working conditions and demanding mass layoffs.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§South African GIWSA At Clover Face Union Busting Attack
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 1st, 2022 1:02 PM
sm_clover-strike-hq_on001-scaled.jpg
original image (2560x1707)
Thousands of South African GIWUSA are battling for their survival as the Israeli billionaire Wertheim is trying to crush their strike and use the company as a distribution network for Israeli products.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Homeless Under Attack In Sausalito
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 1st, 2022 1:02 PM
sausalito_police_attack_homelesss.jpeg
The homeless in Sausalito face a vicious attack from the police and also the attack on independent journalist Jeremy Portje
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§SF Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"
by WorkWeek
Saturday Jan 1st, 2022 1:02 PM
sf_mime_troupe_red_carol.jpeg
WorkWeek programs the San Francisco Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 122.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code