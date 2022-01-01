WorkWeek covers the attack on Sausalito Homeless & Journalist Jeremy Porje, Next we cover the South African GIWUSA Clover Workers Strike & UAW Columbia Graduate Students Strike. We also program the SF Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"



WorkWeek Homeless/Journalist Attacked, South Africa Clover Strike & UAW Columbia Grad Students Battle & SF Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"WorkWeek 12-30-21 Homeless/Journalist Attacked, South Africa Clover Strike & UAW Columbia Grad StudentsOn this show WorkWeek looks at the struggle of homeless in Sausalito in Marin County. We interview lawyer Anthony Prince. He is the General Counsel of the California Homeless Union and has been defending the homeless in Sausalito where police have harassed and sought to clear out the homeless people.They also have assaulted and arrested Marin county independent reporter Jeremy Portje. The police have now charged him with felony charges even though under the California Shield Act it is illegal to arrest and assault journalists.Next we go to a major struggle inn South Africa where 5,000 Clover dairy industry workers who are members of the GIWUS are on strike. After the purchase in 2019 by an Israeli billionaire Wertheim family which owns Central Bottling Company, there has been major union busting attacks on the union and members. Clover's Isreal Wertheim billionaire owners are demanded a 30% pay cut and also are now threatening to shut plants around the country and import product from their Israeli company.The owners David and Dorit Wertheim are also supporting the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land with their bank Mizrahi-Tefahot which provides loans and financial services to local settlement authorities and Israeli businesses operating in the occupied territories. The union has protested this and called for nationalization of Clover under workers control.Last, WorkWeek hears about the UAW Columbia Graduate union strike of 3,000 graduate students who have been out since November 3. We hear from these strikers who had a digital solidarity rally last weekend.Additional media:The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire FamilySouth African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli BillionairesWorkWeek 12-30-21 SF Mime Troupe's "Red Carol"WorkWeek presents the San Francisco's "Red Carol" about what the holidays should really mean for working people.San Francisco Mime TroupeWorkWeek@workweek-radio#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong