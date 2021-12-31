



Thursday, February 10, 2022 @ 1:00 -2:00 PM PT



More info & RSVP:





We’ve spent decades communicating, organizing, and connecting online, but the recent surge of hate and extremism during a reckoning for racial justice, — and a pandemic have made social media even more embedded in our daily lives and the fabric of our democracy.



These platforms can be filled with lies and bigotry, an issue that has launched a national conversation about the obligations of the companies that own and profit from them. What is their role in shaping our communities? What is their duty, if any, to promote a safer, more just, and more accepting world?



Throughout her career, investor, former Reddit CEO, and current CEO of Project Include Ellen Pao has tirelessly fought to answer these key questions while blazing a trail for more diversity and equity in Silicon Valley and beyond.



Join Mother Jones reporter Ali Breland and Ellen Pao as they discuss misinformation, the prospect of new regulations targeting Big Tech, and how to build healthy online spaces.





Mother Jones Magazine, San Francisco



https://www.motherjones.com/about/



Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.



Founded in 1976, Mother Jones is America’s longest-established investigative news organization. We are based in San Francisco and have bureaus in Washington, DC, and New York. Join Mother Jones reporter Ali Breland and Ellen Pao as they discuss tech and misinformationThursday, February 10, 2022 @ 1:00 -2:00 PM PTMore info & RSVP: https://www.motherjones.com/events/in-conversation-with-ellen-pao/ We’ve spent decades communicating, organizing, and connecting online, but the recent surge of hate and extremism during a reckoning for racial justice, — and a pandemic have made social media even more embedded in our daily lives and the fabric of our democracy.These platforms can be filled with lies and bigotry, an issue that has launched a national conversation about the obligations of the companies that own and profit from them. What is their role in shaping our communities? What is their duty, if any, to promote a safer, more just, and more accepting world?Throughout her career, investor, former Reddit CEO, and current CEO of Project Include Ellen Pao has tirelessly fought to answer these key questions while blazing a trail for more diversity and equity in Silicon Valley and beyond.Join Mother Jones reporter Ali Breland and Ellen Pao as they discuss misinformation, the prospect of new regulations targeting Big Tech, and how to build healthy online spaces.Mother Jones Magazine, San FranciscoMother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.Founded in 1976, Mother Jones is America’s longest-established investigative news organization. We are based in San Francisco and have bureaus in Washington, DC, and New York. For more event information: http://RSVP: https://www.motherjones.com/e...

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 31st, 2021 6:53 PM