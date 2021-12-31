top
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
Virtual Commemoration of Dr. MLK Jr. Civil & Voting Rights Legacy w/ SJPL
Date Saturday January 15
Time 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDr. MLK Jr. Public Library San Jose
Location Details
Online event
The San Jose Public Library has partnered with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee to commemorate the 93rd birthday anniversary of Dr. King by remembering his real legacy and hearing from some of the new works of local social justice organizations.

Learn how they are putting into practice Dr. King's legacy.

Saturday, January 15, 2022 @ 11:30AM – 12:30PM

RSVP: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/61c22b068a5e404100b74ebb


SPEAKERS:

--Jill Bourne, City Librarian, San José Public Library

--Rev. Jethroe Moore, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley

--Kiana Simmons, Hero Tent

--Sajid Khan, Deputy Public Defender, Santa Clara County

--Latoya Fernandez, Youth Hype

--Robert Aguirre, President, Santa Clara County Homeless Union

--Brenda Zendejas, Movimiento Democratic Coalition

--Emerald Rubio, TriHealing

--Samina Sundas, American Muslim Voice

--Sharat G. Lin, Human Agenda
MLK DAY 2022: VOTING RIGHTS NOW!

Family of civil rights icon, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., call for a Weekend of Voting Rights Marches and Actions Across the nation - pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act!

https://deliverforvotingrights.com/
