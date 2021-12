Learn how they are putting into practice Dr. King's legacy.



--Sharat G. Lin, Human Agenda The San Jose Public Library has partnered with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee to commemorate the 93rd birthday anniversary of Dr. King by remembering his real legacy and hearing from some of the new works of local social justice organizations.Learn how they are putting into practice Dr. King's legacy.Saturday, January 15, 2022 @ 11:30AM – 12:30PMRSVP: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/61c22b068a5e404100b74ebb SPEAKERS:--Jill Bourne, City Librarian, San José Public Library--Rev. Jethroe Moore, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley--Kiana Simmons, Hero Tent--Sajid Khan, Deputy Public Defender, Santa Clara County--Latoya Fernandez, Youth Hype--Robert Aguirre, President, Santa Clara County Homeless Union--Brenda Zendejas, Movimiento Democratic Coalition--Emerald Rubio, TriHealing--Samina Sundas, American Muslim Voice--Sharat G. Lin, Human Agenda Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 31st, 2021 2:22 PM