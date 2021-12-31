Friday, December 31, 4 PM

New Year's Eve Indoor Concert & Outdoor Reception

Masks Required

Free Event / Donations are Appreciated.



The 17th Annual New Year’s Eve Organists’ Kaleidophone comes to life again!



After a Covid-inspired break last year, the annual Kaleidophone will kick off at 4pm on New Year's Eve with the colorful sounds of the Aeolien-Skinner 3-manual Pipe Organ.



Admission is free, and all donations will go to the Organ Maintenance Fund.



A traditional outdoor reception of Champagne, Sparkling Cider and Chocolates follows!



Masks will be required per Santa Cruz County Covid Guidelines.

