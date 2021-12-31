top
New Year's Eve Concert & Reception
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 31
Time 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorKaren Kaplan
Location Details
Peace United Church
900 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Friday, December 31, 4 PM
New Year's Eve Indoor Concert & Outdoor Reception
Masks Required
Free Event / Donations are Appreciated.

The 17th Annual New Year’s Eve Organists’ Kaleidophone comes to life again!

After a Covid-inspired break last year, the annual Kaleidophone will kick off at 4pm on New Year's Eve with the colorful sounds of the Aeolien-Skinner 3-manual Pipe Organ.

Admission is free, and all donations will go to the Organ Maintenance Fund.

A traditional outdoor reception of Champagne, Sparkling Cider and Chocolates follows!

Masks will be required per Santa Cruz County Covid Guidelines.
