Monday, January 3 @ 2pm

Federal Building, 7th + Mission Street, San Francisco



Sponsored by: Answer Coalition - Bay Area, Bay Area Saving Lives Committee, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee)



On Dec. 14, 114 members of Congress, including almost every Bay Area Representative (Barbara Lee, Zoe Lofgren, Anna Eshoo, Ro Khanna, Jackie Speier, Jared Huffman, and Eric Swalwell), sent a letter to President Joseph Biden urging him to take a series of steps aimed at reversing the anti-Cuba measures taken by the Trump and Biden Administrations, and to move towards normalization of U.S.-Cuba relations. This demand is particularly urgent in the midst of a pandemic.



Notably missing from the signatories of the letter was San Francisco’s Representative and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. With this action we demand that Pelosi sign her colleagues’ letter, and bring its recommendations to a vote in Congress.



The key demands of the Representatives are:

• Suspend U.S. regulations that prevent food, medicine, and other humanitarian assistance from reaching the Cuban people

• Remove all restrictions on family remittances

• Roll back restrictions on travel to Cuba

• Remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List

• Re-engage with Cuba in areas of mutual interest



To these demands we add our own demands:

Rep. Pelosi — Sign your colleagues’ letter on Cuba!

End the Criminal U.S. Blockade of Cuba!

