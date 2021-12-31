top
SF Rally + Press Conference to Support Normalization of U.S. - Cuba Relations
Date Monday January 03
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
Location Details
Federal Building, 7th + Mission St., San Francisco
Rally & Press Conference - Speaker Pelosi: Sign Your Colleagues’ Letter on Cuba, End the Blockade, Let Cuba Live!

Monday, January 3 @ 2pm
Federal Building, 7th + Mission Street, San Francisco

Sponsored by: Answer Coalition - Bay Area, Bay Area Saving Lives Committee, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee)

On Dec. 14, 114 members of Congress, including almost every Bay Area Representative (Barbara Lee, Zoe Lofgren, Anna Eshoo, Ro Khanna, Jackie Speier, Jared Huffman, and Eric Swalwell), sent a letter to President Joseph Biden urging him to take a series of steps aimed at reversing the anti-Cuba measures taken by the Trump and Biden Administrations, and to move towards normalization of U.S.-Cuba relations. This demand is particularly urgent in the midst of a pandemic.

Notably missing from the signatories of the letter was San Francisco’s Representative and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. With this action we demand that Pelosi sign her colleagues’ letter, and bring its recommendations to a vote in Congress.

The key demands of the Representatives are:
• Suspend U.S. regulations that prevent food, medicine, and other humanitarian assistance from reaching the Cuban people
• Remove all restrictions on family remittances
• Roll back restrictions on travel to Cuba
• Remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List
• Re-engage with Cuba in areas of mutual interest

To these demands we add our own demands:
Rep. Pelosi — Sign your colleagues’ letter on Cuba!
End the Criminal U.S. Blockade of Cuba!
Let Cuba Live!
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2SY4UBpQn

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 31st, 2021 10:37 AM
§
by ANSWER Coalition
Friday Dec 31st, 2021 10:37 AM
pelosi_cuba_action_flyer_corrected.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (65.8KB)
https://fb.me/e/2SY4UBpQn
