



The Green New Deal: Is it enough?

With global temperatures on the rise and wildfires, monsoons, tornados wreaking havoc—is the Green New Deal enough to save the world from climate related disasters?



Sam Rubin, Marxist geographer and disability justice activist, will outline the limitations of the proposed New Green Deal, a non-binding resolution lacking specifics. More importantly, they’ll provide some alternative solutions to the deepening climate emergency and discuss ways to build a movement to save the planet.



Also, learn about organizing for January 22 around the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the plans to defend and expand reproductive justice for all.



Sunday, January 9, 1pm, via Zoom



