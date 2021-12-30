top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
The Green New Deal: Is it enough?
Date Sunday January 09
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party - Bob Price
Location Details
Online: to register: https://bit.ly/Green-Deal-Jan9
Freedom Socialist Party Public Meeting

The Green New Deal: Is it enough?
With global temperatures on the rise and wildfires, monsoons, tornados wreaking havoc—is the Green New Deal enough to save the world from climate related disasters?

Sam Rubin, Marxist geographer and disability justice activist, will outline the limitations of the proposed New Green Deal, a non-binding resolution lacking specifics. More importantly, they’ll provide some alternative solutions to the deepening climate emergency and discuss ways to build a movement to save the planet.

Also, learn about organizing for January 22 around the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the plans to defend and expand reproductive justice for all.

Sunday, January 9, 1pm, via Zoom

To register: https://bit.ly/Green-Deal-Jan9
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 30th, 2021 4:29 PM
