Rally-Speak Out At SF City College To Stop Layoffs & Class Cuts
Let’s unite to stop layoffs, demand the hiring of more classified staff and faculty, put COLA money in the pockets of employees, build the PAEC and protect people at our college and in the community with a Zero COVID Policy. The time has come to expand educational opportunities of students--not to further reduce them.
More layoffs result in the further destruction of student educational opportunities and further diminish what the college offers the community.
The administration is using the threat of layoffs and claims of budget deficits to gain further concessions that erode the standard of living of employees. These highly paid administrators, with their supporters on the board, openly advocate this tactic.
We Demand:
No Layoffs of CCSF Classified Staff and Faculty employees. Rehire student employees. Cut the number of administrators and consultants, and stop privatization of public education.
Schedule more classes to meet the needs of students and to encourage enrollment growth. Restore programs that have been reduced.
Use the COLA for employee pay as is done at other colleges--not for the hiring of more consultants and lawyers, some of whom are being paid to help institute more layoffs.
Build The Performing Arts Education Center (PAEC) Immediately--No More Stalling—The PAEC is a building the people of San Francisco have voted to fund three times starting in 2001, and it has still not been built!
Support a Zero COVID Policy to protect the health and well-being of our Students, Faculty and Staff (See next page)
We demand that there be full protection from COVID with policies that include:
1. Mass testing protocol for all students, staff & faculty & free N-95 masks.
2. A vaccine mandate with an exception for medical exemptions. Vaccines available on demand.
3.Proper ventilation of all rooms and facilities before return to work. Inspections by industrial hygienist to certify that the ventilation is proper. Use approved detailed checklists to certify safe rooms and facilities.
4.Full pay for all faculty, staff, and student employees if infected or quarantined.
5. Assistance for students who test positive for COVID-19.
6. Establish a Billionaire Wealth Tax in San Francisco & State to fund unified pandemic protocols with oversight by committee of faculty, staff & students.
SFCityCollegeHEAT(at)gmail.com
http://www.ccsfheat.org
Rally At SF City College To Stop Layoffs/Class Cuts & Zero Covid
Thursday January 20
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Higher Education Action Team
CCSF Conlan Hall
Ocean Campus
http://www.ccsfheat.org
