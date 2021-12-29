The Dulmidiid movement was founded in the diaspora in 2018, then it spearheaded the removal of the region's president, Abdi Mohamud Omar (Abdi Iley), who is currently in an Ethiopian prison for murder, rape and torture during a decade he was in power.

Dozens of youth belonging to Dulmidiid movement, a grassroots human rights body, with a strong support presence in the Somali region of Ethiopia, have been arrested in the region's capital of Jigjiga. The youth detained gathered to celebrate the third anniversary of the Dulmidiid movement.As confirmed by eyewitnesses, the youth were rounded up from a mansion where they were commemorating the anniversary, playing special songs previously sung for the movement. Before conducting the event, the organizers of the event requested a permit for the gathering but their requests were turned down by mayor Abdifatah Ibrahim under unclear circumstances. Different sectors of the community in Jigjiga are urging the major to release the detainees as the constitution clearly stipulates the youth's right to gather.The Dulmidiid movement was founded in the diaspora in 2018, then it spearheaded the removal of the region's president, Abdi Mohamud Omar (Abdi Iley), who is currently in an Ethiopian prison for murder, rape and torture during a decade he was in power.