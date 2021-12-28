top
New Year's Eve: 36th Annual Bell Ringing Ceremony w/ Asian Art Museum
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 31
Time 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorAsian Art Museum in San Francisco
Location Details
Online event via livestream
New Year's Eve: 36th Annual Bell Ringing Ceremony w/ Asian Art Museum

Ring in the New Year with us! For more than three decades, the Asian Art Museum has installed its Japanese temple bell on-site in preparation for the annual Bell Ringing Ceremony. This year, join us as we celebrate our 36th Annual Bell Ringing Ceremony virtually with the Kojin-an Oakland Zen Center.

Watch this short video to hear Eri Takahashi talk more about the celebration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0dy_A3yT-4.

You can also tune in with the whole family at 10 a.m. for our New Year Bell Ringing Storytelling Program. Celebrating the New Year at home? Explore recipes, activities and more!

Friday, Dec. 31 @ 10 AM - 12:30 PM

https://calendar.asianart.org/event/36th-annual-new-year-bell-ringing-ceremony-virtual

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AsianArtMuseum

FB: https://www.facebook.com/AsianArtMuseum/live_videos


Bell Ringing Ceremony & Story Program

We begin with a short welcome and discussion with the Rev. Gengo Akiba, his wife, Yoshie Akiba, and Eri Takahashi, who are joining us from the Akiba’s Oakland Zen temple, Kojin-an. The program features prerecorded content filmed at Kojin-an and Tenpyozan, a retreat center the Akibas are constructing in Lake County, California.

In addition to the traditional blessing by Reverend Akiba, the chanting of the Heart Sutra, and the purifying 108 rings of a Buddhist temple bell, this year’s event also includes a look behind-the-scenes of the preparation activities at Kojin-an. We will learn about the meditative process of cleaning the temple, special seasonal decorations and foods, and the temple’s New Year tea practices.

The bell will be struck 108 times to usher in the New Year and curb the 108 mortal desires (bonno) that, according to Buddhist belief, torment humankind. As you listen to each ring of the bell, imagine leaving behind the unfortunate experiences, regrettable deeds, or ill luck from 2021.

Tune in with the whole family at 10 a.m. for our New Year Bell Ringing Storytelling Program. Download our Bell Ringing Activity Packet for recipes and activities you can do at home. (https://calendar.asianart.org/event/new-year-bell-ringing-storytelling-2021/)

Schedule of Events

10 –10:45 AM: Japanese New Year Stories for Kids

11 AM–11:30 AM: Welcome Remarks by The Barbara Bass Bakar Director and CEO Dr. Jay Xu, Followed by Discussion of New Year’s Preparations at Kojin-an Temple

11:30 AM–12:30 PM: Bell Ringing Ceremony

For more event information: https://calendar.asianart.org/event/36th-a...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 28th, 2021 5:49 PM
