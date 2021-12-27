Join the Homeless Garden Project for a workday on the farm in honor of Martin Luther King Jr National Day of Service. We'll gather at 9:30 am, work till 2:30 pm. Get your hands into the dirt and help prepare for spring planting! We'll break to share lunch together; lunch will be provided.



During lunch, we will hear from a guest speaker, as well as a trainee from the Homeless Garden Project.



We have several different tasks available at the farm. As a small production farm, we adjust our farm tasks depending on what the weather allows us to work on, so please come prepared with the flexibility to work on different tasks!



The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the westside of Santa Cruz near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.



For safety, everyone must come with closed-toe shoes, and we recommend that everyone wear a hat, layers and bring a water bottle.



*If it rains on the 17th, the event will be moved to January 23rd. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9345738874...

