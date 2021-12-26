top
An Afternoon of Solidarity to Free Iran's Political Prisoners -Heroism for Our Time
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday January 09
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Forum & IEC (International Emergency Com
Location Details
Zoom Event
Register with Eventbrite
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heroism-for-our-time-solidarity-with-irans-political-prisoners-tickets-228486187337



HEROISM FOR OUR TIMES — AN AFTERNOON OF SOLIDARITY TO FREE IRAN’S POLITICAL PRISONERS

Featured Speakers:
Mariam Claren, daughter of German-Iranian dual citizen and political prisoner Nahid Taghavi held in Iran since October 2020.
Larry Everest, a spokesperson for the IEC; author of the book “Oil, Power and Empire”; journalist and contributor to revcom.us.
Dr. Azam Niroomand-Rad, emeritus professor, Georgetown University, Washington, DC; honorary faculty member of the Dept. of Medical Physics, University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Lawdan Bazargan, former political prisoner, family member of victims of the 1988 massacre of Iran’s political prisoners, and human rights activist.
Music, a Q&A and more (TBA).
The program will generally be informed by the content of the Emergency Appeal: The Lives of Iran’s Political Prisoners Hang in the Balance—We Must ACT Now.
For more event information: https://www.freeiranspoliticalprisonersnow...

