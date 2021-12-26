HEROISM FOR OUR TIMES — AN AFTERNOON OF SOLIDARITY TO FREE IRAN’S POLITICAL PRISONERS
Featured Speakers:
Mariam Claren, daughter of German-Iranian dual citizen and political prisoner Nahid Taghavi held in Iran since October 2020.
Larry Everest, a spokesperson for the IEC; author of the book “Oil, Power and Empire”; journalist and contributor to revcom.us.
Dr. Azam Niroomand-Rad, emeritus professor, Georgetown University, Washington, DC; honorary faculty member of the Dept. of Medical Physics, University of Wisconsin at Madison.
Lawdan Bazargan, former political prisoner, family member of victims of the 1988 massacre of Iran’s political prisoners, and human rights activist.
Music, a Q&A and more (TBA).
The program will generally be informed by the content of the Emergency Appeal: The Lives of Iran’s Political Prisoners Hang in the Balance—We Must ACT Now.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 1/9/2022
|An Afternoon of Solidarity to Free Iran's Political Prisoners -Heroism for Our Time
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 09
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|UUSF Forum & IEC (International Emergency Com
|Location Details
|
Zoom Event
Register with Eventbrite
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heroism-for-our-time-solidarity-with-irans-political-prisoners-tickets-228486187337
|
For more event information: https://www.freeiranspoliticalprisonersnow...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 26th, 2021 4:17 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network