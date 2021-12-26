Jan. 6th Day of Remembrance & Action: Defending Democracy and Voting Rights
Join us for a Host Call to learn how you can organize a Jan. 6th Day of Remembrance & Action event in your community.
To mark one year passed since January 6th, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils and voter registration events to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections. The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans.
Tuesday, December 28 @ 1 PM - 2 PM PT (4 PM – 5 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/434198/
|Wednesday December 28
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Teach-In
|Jan6 Unity Day Coalition
|Online training webinar
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 26th, 2021 2:40 PM
