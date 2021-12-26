



Join us for a Host Call to learn how you can organize a Jan. 6th Day of Remembrance & Action event in your community.



To mark one year passed since January 6th, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils and voter registration events to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections. The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans.



Tuesday, December 28 @ 1 PM - 2 PM PT (4 PM – 5 PM ET)



RSVP:



Jan. 6th Day of Remembrance & Action: Defending Democracy and Voting RightsJoin us for a Host Call to learn how you can organize a Jan. 6th Day of Remembrance & Action event in your community.To mark one year passed since January 6th, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils and voter registration events to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections. The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue but a calling that unites us as Americans.Tuesday, December 28 @ 1 PM - 2 PM PT (4 PM – 5 PM ET)RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/434198/ Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 26th, 2021 2:40 PM