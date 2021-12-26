Curated by Santa Cruz Black Health Matters Initiative, this community gathering honors the annual celebration of Kwanzaa. This a FREE event open to the PUBLIC!



Since 1966, Kwanzaa has been recognized amongst the winter holiday classics. However many lack understanding of its significance and practice. Habari Gani! welcomes the community to join us for: Kinara lighting ceremony, traditional dance, music, and a gift giving ceremony. Featuring a pop-up by black owned bookstore, BlknPrint, plus a Kwanzaa market. 10% of sales will be donated to the Santa Cruz Ofrenda.

