Curated by Santa Cruz Black Health Matters Initiative, this community gathering honors the annual celebration of Kwanzaa. This a FREE event open to the PUBLIC!
Since 1966, Kwanzaa has been recognized amongst the winter holiday classics. However many lack understanding of its significance and practice. Habari Gani! welcomes the community to join us for: Kinara lighting ceremony, traditional dance, music, and a gift giving ceremony. Featuring a pop-up by black owned bookstore, BlknPrint, plus a Kwanzaa market. 10% of sales will be donated to the Santa Cruz Ofrenda.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 12/29/2021
|Habari Gani! Honoring Kwanzaa
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday December 29
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3497235802...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 26th, 2021 9:48 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network