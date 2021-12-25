From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Columbia The World Is Watching! Striking Student Columbia Workers UAW Digital Solidarity
Striking Columbia UAW Graduate Students had an online digital solidarity meeting and report on their strike of 2,000 members.
The 2,000 Student Workers of Columbia - UAW who are on strike held a digital solidarity rally and meeting on 12/23/21. They reported on the history of their fight, the union busting tactics of the University and their latest demands. It is now the largest strike in the country and they want to build support and solidarity to win a victory.
