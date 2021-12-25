top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & Workers
Columbia The World Is Watching! Striking Student Columbia Workers UAW Digital Solidarity
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 25th, 2021 11:08 AM
Striking Columbia UAW Graduate Students had an online digital solidarity meeting and report on their strike of 2,000 members.
sm_img_4165.jpg
original image (2924x1509)
The 2,000 Student Workers of Columbia - UAW who are on strike held a digital solidarity rally and meeting on 12/23/21. They reported on the history of their fight, the union busting tactics of the University and their latest demands. It is now the largest strike in the country and they want to build support and solidarity to win a victory.

Student Workers of Columbia - UAW
https://columbiagradunion.org/strike-2021/hardshipfunds/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/jHXuz-2nuk4
§UAW Columbia Kit Hermanson
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 25th, 2021 11:08 AM
sm_img_4166.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the presenters at the Columbia University UAW Graduate Student Union was UAW member Kit Hermanson.
https://youtu.be/jHXuz-2nuk4
§Solidarity Needed
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Dec 25th, 2021 11:08 AM
sm_img_4190.jpg
original image (3386x1924)
The union discussed how supporters can help their strike.
https://youtu.be/jHXuz-2nuk4
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 227.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code