MLK22 Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival Expo Showcase
FREE & no registration required
More event info: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/events/bcaf22-expo-showcase/
Wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted. Ages 12+ must show proof of vaccine status for entry.
The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) celebrates the creativity of people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate.
BCAF is returning to in-person events with our Monday Expo Showcase at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. Here you can find a limited number of featured artists, comics creators and activities designed to bring us back into the in-person BCAF experience.
Also, included will be film screenings, conversations, and workshops with artists and creators in the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Screening Room.
A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, BCAF is a festival of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part of the annual
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco. In 2015 USA Today's editors and readers selected BCAF as one of the ten best art festivals in the U.S.
So, join us at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and experience the BCAF22 Expo Showcase!
SAFETY DURING COVID
Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
|Date
|Monday January 17
|Time
|11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|NorCal MLK, SF Public Library, and partners
|Location Details
|
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA. 94103
REQUIRED: Wear a mask. Proof of COVID vaccine status required for ages 12+ in order to enter.
|
For more event information: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/bcaf/
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 24th, 2021 8:13 AM
