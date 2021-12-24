11:00 AM - 11:00 AM





FREE & no registration required



More event info:



Wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted. Ages 12+ must show proof of vaccine status for entry.





The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) celebrates the creativity of people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate.



BCAF is returning to in-person events with our Monday Expo Showcase at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. Here you can find a limited number of featured artists, comics creators and activities designed to bring us back into the in-person BCAF experience.



Also, included will be film screenings, conversations, and workshops with artists and creators in the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Screening Room.



A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, BCAF is a festival of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part of the annual

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco. In 2015 USA Today's editors and readers selected BCAF as one of the ten best art festivals in the U.S.



So, join us at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and experience the BCAF22 Expo Showcase!



___________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID



Wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted. Ages 12+ must show proof of vaccine status for entry.



Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant:



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever or chills

--Cough

--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

--Fatigue

--Muscle or body aches

--Headache

--New or sudden loss of taste or smell

--Sore throat

--Congestion or runny nose

--Nausea or vomiting

--Diarrhea

___________________________________________________________



