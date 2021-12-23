



Date and time: Sat, January 15, 2022 @ 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM PST



Where: Stanford Memorial Church, Stanford University campus, 450 Jane Stanford Way, Stanford, CA 94305



RSVP:



More info:





The King & Faith Interreligious Symposium brings together scholars and the general public in interreligious discussions on themes of justice in varied religious traditions.



The symposium is a partnership between the NorcalMLK Foundation, the Center for Islamic Studies at the Graduate Theological Union, and the Church for the Fellowship of All Peoples in San Francisco.



The symposium takes place annually during the weekend leading to the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday.



This year's forum is being hosted by Stanford's Office for Religious & Spiritual Life in historic Stanford Memorial Church.



Featured speakers:



--Dr. Dwight Hopkins

--Rev. Dr. Sakena Young-Scaggs

--Dr. Sheryl Davis

--Aaron Grizzell

--Rev. Dr. Valerie Miles Tribble





IMPORTANT COVID-19 INFO FOR ATTENDEES



All attendees, adults and children over 2 years old, must:



--Be FULLY* vaccinated or test negative for COVID (test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours before arriving at Stanford Memorial Church)



--Wear a face covering at all times while inside Memorial Church.



--Social Distancing is encouraged



Documents will be checked for entry:



--Upon arrival, please have your Eventbrite ticket ready for scanning on your mobile device or printed copy and the following out for staff to check



--Stanford Affiliates: Show your green Health Check badge



--Off-campus visitors: Bring your ID and a hard copy, paper photocopy or a clear photo of the test results or vaccine card.



*Attendees are FULLY vaccinated once it is 14 days out from the second dose of a two dose vaccine. If an attendee has received one dose or has not met the 14 day requirement since the second dose, the the attendee is required to test negative for COVID (test must be taken no earlier than 72 hours before arriving at Stanford Memorial Church).

