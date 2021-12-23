Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County invite the public to participate in an in-person conversation with U.S. Congressman (20th District) Jimmy Panetta on matters of war and peace. RSVP to Michael Dempsey by email: mikedevfp46@gmail.com Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours of the event is required for all who attend. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Sponsored by VFP Chapter 46, Monterey County, https://vfp46.com Michael Dempsey, Chapter President, mikedevfp46@gmail.com

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 23rd, 2021 3:30 PM