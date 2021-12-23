top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
War & Peace: A Conversation with Congressman Jimmy Panetta
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday January 05
Time 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCatherine Crockett
Emailcm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
Phone831-915-7257
Location Details
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
Veterans For Peace Chapter 46 and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County invite the public to participate in an in-person conversation with U.S. Congressman (20th District) Jimmy Panetta on matters of war and peace. RSVP to Michael Dempsey by email: mikedevfp46@gmail.com Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours of the event is required for all who attend. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Sponsored by VFP Chapter 46, Monterey County, https://vfp46.com Michael Dempsey, Chapter President, mikedevfp46@gmail.com
sm_panetta_forum_1-05-2022_banner_920x1200.jpg
original image (920x1200)
For more event information: https://vfp46.com

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 23rd, 2021 3:30 PM
