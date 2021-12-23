From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|War & Peace: A Conversation with Congressman Jimmy Panetta
|Date
|Wednesday January 05
|Time
|1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Catherine Crockett
|cm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
|Phone
|831-915-7257
|Location Details
|Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955
|
For more event information: https://vfp46.com
