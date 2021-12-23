Ring in the New Year with a message of peace! Start gathering at 5 pm at the intersection of Franklin St. and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey. The procession starts at 5:30 and lasts approx. 30 minutes. Dove and peace symbol signs will be provided. If you can, please wear white or light colors to signify peace. Peace and justice groups are invited to carry their organizations’ banners. No need to purchase tickets for the First Night Monterey event to participate. For more info, contact Sidney Ramsden Scott at sramsdenscott@hotmail.com Learn more about First Night Monterey at https://www.firstnightmonterey.org/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 23rd, 2021 3:20 PM