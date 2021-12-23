



Date & time: Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PST



Don’t miss it! For 90 minutes on January 14 some of the nation’s leading experts on climate change and local policy will be on hand, talking directly with Bay Area elected officials about the implications of August’s “Code Red” warning from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and how cities are emerging as our strongest hope for action.



Learn what the facts are, what technology solutions are available today, and how to pass good climate policy designed to achieve the goals set by cities and the state.



This is a must attend event for local elected officials, municipal staff and the interested public who haven’t had time to read the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report Summary for Policymakers, but need to know what it says and how to respond.





SPEAKERS:



Dr. Paul N Edwards is a Lead Author on the latest IPCC 6th Assessment Report, and Director of the Program on Science, Technology & Society at Stanford University, Dr. Edwards will translate the science for us and answer the question: how bad is it, really?



Dr. Saul Griffith is an engineer, inventor, climate solutions expert, Build Back Better advisor, MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient, founder of Rewiring America, and Author of Electrify: an Optimist’s Playbook for Our Clean Energy Future. Dr Griffith will describe real-world technology solutions and why we should “electrify everything”.



Veronika Vostinak is the Sustainability Analyst for the City of Half Moon Bay and author of a first-in-the-nation policy that sunsets the delivery of natural gas in the City by 2045. Ms. Vostinak will share just what it takes to pass policies that will get cities on track to meet their goals.



Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres is the Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca, NY. He is behind an ambitious plan to decarbonize all 6000 buildings in the city by 2030. His efforts combine climate justice with innovative financing and policy solutions to dramatically lower emissions while supporting green jobs.



Josh Becker is California’s District 13 State Senator who ran for office on a platform of addressing climate change. He was a member of the California delegation at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November, and serves as Vice Chair of the California Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change. Senator Becker will explain the catalytic role cities play in advancing state and national climate policy.





ORGANIZATIONS:



Menlo Spark

Carbon Free Silicon Valley

Carbon Free Palo Alto

Leadership Sunnyvale

Citizen's Climate Lobby - San Mateo County

Citizen's Climate Lobby - Silicon Valley North

Menlo Together

Carbon Free Mountain View

Sunnyvale Democratic Club

Sustainable San Mateo County

Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action

Green Town Los Altos

Peninsula Clean Energy

350 Silicon Valley

350 Bay Area

350 Humboldt

Peninsula Democratic Coalition

League of Women Voters - Palo Alto

Peninsula Peace & Justice Center

Citizens Environmental Council

