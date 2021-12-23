Join a webinar on what our SF Bay Area municipalities can do to support climate action.
Date & time: Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM PST
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/code-red-for-humanity-what-municipalities-can-do-tickets-224359825277
More info: https://peaceandjustice.org/webinar-code-red-for-humanity/
Don’t miss it! For 90 minutes on January 14 some of the nation’s leading experts on climate change and local policy will be on hand, talking directly with Bay Area elected officials about the implications of August’s “Code Red” warning from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and how cities are emerging as our strongest hope for action.
Learn what the facts are, what technology solutions are available today, and how to pass good climate policy designed to achieve the goals set by cities and the state.
This is a must attend event for local elected officials, municipal staff and the interested public who haven’t had time to read the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report Summary for Policymakers, but need to know what it says and how to respond.
SPEAKERS:
Dr. Paul N Edwards is a Lead Author on the latest IPCC 6th Assessment Report, and Director of the Program on Science, Technology & Society at Stanford University, Dr. Edwards will translate the science for us and answer the question: how bad is it, really?
Dr. Saul Griffith is an engineer, inventor, climate solutions expert, Build Back Better advisor, MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant” recipient, founder of Rewiring America, and Author of Electrify: an Optimist’s Playbook for Our Clean Energy Future. Dr Griffith will describe real-world technology solutions and why we should “electrify everything”.
Veronika Vostinak is the Sustainability Analyst for the City of Half Moon Bay and author of a first-in-the-nation policy that sunsets the delivery of natural gas in the City by 2045. Ms. Vostinak will share just what it takes to pass policies that will get cities on track to meet their goals.
Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres is the Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca, NY. He is behind an ambitious plan to decarbonize all 6000 buildings in the city by 2030. His efforts combine climate justice with innovative financing and policy solutions to dramatically lower emissions while supporting green jobs.
Josh Becker is California’s District 13 State Senator who ran for office on a platform of addressing climate change. He was a member of the California delegation at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November, and serves as Vice Chair of the California Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change. Senator Becker will explain the catalytic role cities play in advancing state and national climate policy.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Menlo Spark
Carbon Free Silicon Valley
Carbon Free Palo Alto
Leadership Sunnyvale
Citizen's Climate Lobby - San Mateo County
Citizen's Climate Lobby - Silicon Valley North
Menlo Together
Carbon Free Mountain View
Sunnyvale Democratic Club
Sustainable San Mateo County
Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action
Green Town Los Altos
Peninsula Clean Energy
350 Silicon Valley
350 Bay Area
350 Humboldt
Peninsula Democratic Coalition
League of Women Voters - Palo Alto
Peninsula Peace & Justice Center
Citizens Environmental Council
