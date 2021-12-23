



Cost: FREE



Date and time: Thu, January 13, 2022 @ 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM PST



Location: War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102



In-person tickets:



Livestream:



More MLK 2022 Week events here:





Toward Justice: An Evening of Freedom Songs is an MLK22 event celebrating freedom, civil rights, and social justice, will be held live from San Francisco's War Memorial - Herbst Theater.



Attendees are also welcome to join the performance virtually, via a Facebook live event hosted by the SF Human Rights Commission.



The evening will feature such performers as gospel luminary Lena Byrd-Miles, Naté the Soulsanger, celebrated classical soprano Hope Briggs, hip hop artist Dee-1, and Marcus Phillips & Top of the Marc, as well as spoken word artist Shawn William.



In-person attendees are also invited to a pre-performance reception from 5:30pm to 7:00pm in the War Memorial - Green Room, where refreshments will be served.



PLEASE NOTE: For those attending the reception, please be prepared to affirm your fully vaccinated status with event staff at check in.



___________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID



Please wear a mask and please be vaccinated/boosted.



Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant:



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever or chills

--Cough

--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

--Fatigue

--Muscle or body aches

--Headache

--New or sudden loss of taste or smell

--Sore throat

--Congestion or runny nose

--Nausea or vomiting

--Diarrhea

