MLK22 Toward Justice: An Evening of Freedom Songs in San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 13
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorSF Human Rights Commission and partners
Location Details
In-person: War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
--Masks required and please be vaccinated/boosted
--Proof of vax status required for entry to pre-preformance reception

Join via livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/SFHumanRightsCommission
Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with an evening of musical performance, spoken word, and remarks from speakers.

Cost: FREE

Date and time: Thu, January 13, 2022 @ 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM PST

Location: War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102

In-person tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/toward-justice-an-evening-of-freedom-songs-tickets-229619717757

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/SFHumanRightsCommission

More MLK 2022 Week events here: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/events/


Toward Justice: An Evening of Freedom Songs is an MLK22 event celebrating freedom, civil rights, and social justice, will be held live from San Francisco's War Memorial - Herbst Theater.

Attendees are also welcome to join the performance virtually, via a Facebook live event hosted by the SF Human Rights Commission.

The evening will feature such performers as gospel luminary Lena Byrd-Miles, Naté the Soulsanger, celebrated classical soprano Hope Briggs, hip hop artist Dee-1, and Marcus Phillips & Top of the Marc, as well as spoken word artist Shawn William.

In-person attendees are also invited to a pre-performance reception from 5:30pm to 7:00pm in the War Memorial - Green Room, where refreshments will be served.

PLEASE NOTE: For those attending the reception, please be prepared to affirm your fully vaccinated status with event staff at check in.

___________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID

Please wear a mask and please be vaccinated/boosted.

Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
___________________________________________________________
