Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with an evening of musical performance, spoken word, and remarks from speakers.
Cost: FREE
Date and time: Thu, January 13, 2022 @ 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM PST
Location: War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
In-person tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/toward-justice-an-evening-of-freedom-songs-tickets-229619717757
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/SFHumanRightsCommission
More MLK 2022 Week events here: https://norcalmlkfoundation.org/events/
Toward Justice: An Evening of Freedom Songs is an MLK22 event celebrating freedom, civil rights, and social justice, will be held live from San Francisco's War Memorial - Herbst Theater.
Attendees are also welcome to join the performance virtually, via a Facebook live event hosted by the SF Human Rights Commission.
The evening will feature such performers as gospel luminary Lena Byrd-Miles, Naté the Soulsanger, celebrated classical soprano Hope Briggs, hip hop artist Dee-1, and Marcus Phillips & Top of the Marc, as well as spoken word artist Shawn William.
In-person attendees are also invited to a pre-performance reception from 5:30pm to 7:00pm in the War Memorial - Green Room, where refreshments will be served.
PLEASE NOTE: For those attending the reception, please be prepared to affirm your fully vaccinated status with event staff at check in.
___________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID
Please wear a mask and please be vaccinated/boosted.
Follow all COVID safety protocols, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
___________________________________________________________
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 1/13/2022
|MLK22 Toward Justice: An Evening of Freedom Songs in San Francisco
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday January 13
|Time
|7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|SF Human Rights Commission and partners
|Location Details
|
In-person: War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
--Masks required and please be vaccinated/boosted
--Proof of vax status required for entry to pre-preformance reception
Join via livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/SFHumanRightsCommission
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 23rd, 2021 12:15 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network