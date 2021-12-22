top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 1/8/2022
The Time for CalCare is NOW! San Jose Health Care Over Profit Rally & Car Caravan
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 08
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSCC Health Care Single Payer Coalition & more
Location Details
East San Jose: in front of the mural at the Mexican Heritage Plaza - 1700 Alum Rock Ave - on King Road in-between San Fernando and Alum Rock Ave.

Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted. Follow all COVID safety guidelines, especially w/ omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
THE TIME IS NOW TO PASS AB1400! Health Care Over Profit Rally & Car Caravan

DATE & TIME: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 @ 12 noon - 2 pm

LOCATION: Eastside San Jose - in front of the mural at the Mexican Heritage Plaza - 1700 Alum Rock Ave - on King Road in-between San Fernando and Alum Rock Ave.

Sign up & info for the car caravan HERE: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/ca-caravan/2934

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/317702596889104


Come join our Healthcare Over Profit -The time is NOW! Rally and Car Caravan in
East Side San Jose.

At our covid-safe, in-person rally, hear from community leaders and healthcare advocates about the economic impact of the for-profit health care system. Then we will get the message out with our brief car caravan.

On January 3rd, the California state legislature will reconvene, and AB 1400 will be up for reconsideration. Bills that were originally introduced in the previous year have just one month to clear their house of origin.

That means we only have until January 31st for AB 1400 to pass through the Assembly — THE TIME IS NOW!


ORGANIZATIONS

Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care
National Nurses United
Green Party of Santa Clara County
San Jose Peace and Justice Center San Jose


SAFETY DURING COVID

Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.

Follow all COVID safety guidelines, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
sm_health.jpg
original image (1640x924)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3177025968...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 22nd, 2021 1:38 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code