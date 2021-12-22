THE TIME IS NOW TO PASS AB1400! Health Care Over Profit Rally & Car Caravan
DATE & TIME: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 @ 12 noon - 2 pm
LOCATION: Eastside San Jose - in front of the mural at the Mexican Heritage Plaza - 1700 Alum Rock Ave - on King Road in-between San Fernando and Alum Rock Ave.
Sign up & info for the car caravan HERE: https://act.medicare4all.org/event/ca-caravan/2934
More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/317702596889104
Come join our Healthcare Over Profit -The time is NOW! Rally and Car Caravan in
East Side San Jose.
At our covid-safe, in-person rally, hear from community leaders and healthcare advocates about the economic impact of the for-profit health care system. Then we will get the message out with our brief car caravan.
On January 3rd, the California state legislature will reconvene, and AB 1400 will be up for reconsideration. Bills that were originally introduced in the previous year have just one month to clear their house of origin.
That means we only have until January 31st for AB 1400 to pass through the Assembly — THE TIME IS NOW!
ORGANIZATIONS
Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care
National Nurses United
Green Party of Santa Clara County
San Jose Peace and Justice Center San Jose
SAFETY DURING COVID
Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.
Follow all COVID safety guidelines, especially with rise of the omicron variant: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever or chills
--Cough
--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
--Fatigue
--Muscle or body aches
--Headache
--New or sudden loss of taste or smell
--Sore throat
--Congestion or runny nose
--Nausea or vomiting
--Diarrhea
