DATE & TIME: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 @ 12 noon - 2 pm



LOCATION: Eastside San Jose - in front of the mural at the Mexican Heritage Plaza - 1700 Alum Rock Ave - on King Road in-between San Fernando and Alum Rock Ave.



Sign up & info for the car caravan HERE:



More info:





Come join our Healthcare Over Profit -The time is NOW! Rally and Car Caravan in

East Side San Jose.



At our covid-safe, in-person rally, hear from community leaders and healthcare advocates about the economic impact of the for-profit health care system. Then we will get the message out with our brief car caravan.



On January 3rd, the California state legislature will reconvene, and AB 1400 will be up for reconsideration. Bills that were originally introduced in the previous year have just one month to clear their house of origin.



That means we only have until January 31st for AB 1400 to pass through the Assembly — THE TIME IS NOW!





ORGANIZATIONS



Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care

National Nurses United

Green Party of Santa Clara County

San Jose Peace and Justice Center San Jose





SAFETY DURING COVID



Please wear a mask and be vaccinated/boosted.



Follow all COVID safety guidelines, especially with rise of the omicron variant:



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have any of these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever or chills

--Cough

--Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

--Fatigue

--Muscle or body aches

--Headache

--New or sudden loss of taste or smell

--Sore throat

--Congestion or runny nose

--Nausea or vomiting

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 22nd, 2021 1:38 PM