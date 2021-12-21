top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 1/20/2022
Burrowing Owls of the South Bay Area Webinar w/ SCVOSA, WERC & POST
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 20
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSCVOSA, WERC, and POST
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
Burrowing Owls of the South Bay Area Webinar

Join Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center (WERC), and Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority (OSA) as we host Burrowing Owl researchers Phillip Higgins and Sandra Menzel of Talon Ecological Research Group for a free online webinar where you will learn all about this amazing local species, and efforts to support them!

When: January 20, 2022 @7:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.

Cost: FREE

RSVP: https://openspacetrust.org/event/burrowing-owls-of-the-south-bay-area/


Burrowing Owl Webinar

On the open grasslands and hillsides of the South Bay Area lives an elusive little bird that likes to live part of its life underground – the Burrowing Owl!

Much like other raptors, this small, long-legged owl eats a variety of foods including insects and small rodents. But instead of a nest, the burrowing owl has the interesting habit of digging a burrow or taking up residence in the burrows of ground squirrels or other burrowing animals.

Life has sometimes been hard for burrowing owls, as much of their preferred habitats have been swallowed up by development. But thankfully, due to habitat and population recovery projects, Burrowing Owls still have a solid foothold in our local lands.

Come join us to learn more!
sm_screenshot_2021-12-21_at_13-39-54_burrowing_owls_of_the_south_bay_area.jpg
original image (837x330)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 21st, 2021 1:44 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code