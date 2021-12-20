The Bay Area Signatories on the Indigenous Women of the Americas Defending Mother Earth Treaty invite you to their Winter Solstice Treaty Action on Tuesday, December 21st
from 9 am to 1 pm.
LOCATION: CHEVRON in RICHMOND, EAST BAY
Castro St, at Chevron Gate 14--major entrance, a block North of Hwy 580 (other side of Hwy from Point Richmond). This is the location that actions usually take place at Chevron.
LINK TO MAP: https://goo.gl/maps/DRtrKMpNwQXyRy3Y6
This is a peaceful call to action, teach-in, and street mural action honoring the sacred system of life across our beautiful Mother Earth.
Chevron Refinery continuously poisons our air, water and lands in the Bay Area and destroys our health, ecosystems, and the future for the generations to come across the world, from Richmond to the Tar Sands to the Amazon to the Niger Delta.
We have very little time left to ensure that the sacred systems of life will sustain human life for the generations to come. It is time to end the era of fossil fuels fast, and return to a way of living that is in balance with the needs of our beautiful Mother Earth.
We will be gathering peacefully outside the Richmond Chevron Refinery’s technology gates, to bring attention to the devastation that this corporation brings to our local community and to the sacred system of life across our beautiful Mother Earth.
We invite you to join us to paint a huge mural on The street in front of the Refinery, to listen to local stories of the impact of Chevron on our lives, to hear about the crimes against life that are happening to our Indigenous and Frontline relatives across the world, as Chevron joins other fossil fuel corporations to destroy the system of life.
We ask you to join us, ready to paint, to bear witness, to listen deeply, to join us in prayer. We ask that you read the treaty before attending, so that you understand who we are and how we approach our work as Water and Sky Protectors and women who love the land. We are working constantly for clean air, clean water and a sustainable healthy future for the sacred system of life and the generation to come of all of life.
You can read it here at http://www.indigenouswomenrising.org.
We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, Dec. 21st. In the meantime, we invite you to begin (if you haven’t already) to have conversations about the harms Chevron brings to us all, with your respective communities. We understand these conversations can be extremely difficult to have, and will be providing some helpful tips on beginning these important conversations.
We ask you to come, mindful that elders and young people will be present, masked up, being thoughtful about social distancing and keeping our community covid safe. Thank you.
ORGANIZATIONS
Indigenous Women of the Americas Defending Mother Earth Treaty
The Climate Justice Street Mural Arts Project
Idle No More SF Bay
Sunflower Alliance
and more
