Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco
View events for the week of 1/15/2022
CISPES/FMLN anniversary event
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 15
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorKarl Kramer
Emailbayarea [at] cispes.org
Phone415-503-0789
Location Details
zoom event - https://bit.ly/30thanniversaryPeaceAccords
Key-note speaker - Nidia Diaz
She has been a deputy to the Legislative Assembly and the Central American Parliament, the FMLN caucus leader in the Legislative Assembly, and a vice presidential candidate. In the 1980s, she was an FMLN guerilla commander and a member of the FMLN's leadership body, the Political Commission. She was a member of the negotiation team and a signer of the Chapultepec Peace Accords in 1992.

music - Lolo Cutumay
poetry – Dotty Payne

register for this online event https://bit.ly/30thanniversaryPeaceAccords
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sponsored by

NorCal fmln and Bay Area CISPES

For more information, contact 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org, Spanish 925-822-7794
--------------------------------------------------------------

30 Aniversario de los Acuerdos de Paz en El Salvador

Orador principal - Nidia Diaz
Ha sido diputada a la Asamblea Legislativa y al Parlamento Centroamericano, líder del grupo parlamentario del FMLN en la Asamblea Legislativa y candidata a vicepresidente. En la década de 1980, fue comandante guerrillera del FMLN y miembro del órgano de liderazgo del FMLN, la Comisión Política. Fue miembro del equipo de negociación y firmante de los Acuerdos de Paz de Chapultepec en 1992.

música - Lolo Cutumay
poesía – Dotty Payne

regístrese para este evento en línea https://bit.ly/30thanniversaryPeaceAccords

Patrocinado por NorCal fmln y CISPES del Área de la Bahía

Para obtener más información, comuníquese en Español 925-822-7794, ingles 415-503-0789 o bayarea [at] cispes.org

sm_30_aniversario_de_los_acuerdos_de_paz_esp.jpg
original image (2547x3510)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 18th, 2021 8:54 PM
§
by Karl Kramer
Saturday Dec 18th, 2021 8:54 PM
sm_30th_anniversary_of_peace_accords_eng.jpg
original image (2547x3510)
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
