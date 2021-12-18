Key-note speaker - Nidia Diaz
She has been a deputy to the Legislative Assembly and the Central American Parliament, the FMLN caucus leader in the Legislative Assembly, and a vice presidential candidate. In the 1980s, she was an FMLN guerilla commander and a member of the FMLN's leadership body, the Political Commission. She was a member of the negotiation team and a signer of the Chapultepec Peace Accords in 1992.
music - Lolo Cutumay
poetry – Dotty Payne
register for this online event https://bit.ly/30thanniversaryPeaceAccords
--------------------------------------------------------------
Sponsored by
NorCal fmln and Bay Area CISPES
For more information, contact 415-503-0789 or bayarea [at] cispes.org, Spanish 925-822-7794
--------------------------------------------------------------
30 Aniversario de los Acuerdos de Paz en El Salvador
Orador principal - Nidia Diaz
Ha sido diputada a la Asamblea Legislativa y al Parlamento Centroamericano, líder del grupo parlamentario del FMLN en la Asamblea Legislativa y candidata a vicepresidente. En la década de 1980, fue comandante guerrillera del FMLN y miembro del órgano de liderazgo del FMLN, la Comisión Política. Fue miembro del equipo de negociación y firmante de los Acuerdos de Paz de Chapultepec en 1992.
música - Lolo Cutumay
poesía – Dotty Payne
regístrese para este evento en línea https://bit.ly/30thanniversaryPeaceAccords
Patrocinado por NorCal fmln y CISPES del Área de la Bahía
Para obtener más información, comuníquese en Español 925-822-7794, ingles 415-503-0789 o bayarea [at] cispes.org
