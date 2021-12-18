From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Chants in the Night -- We Won't Give Up without a Fight!
December 1 was a day of many demos in the SF Bay Area to demand that the Supreme Court protect Roe v. Wade. In San Francisco at Market and Powell, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) hosted a rally. In this video, organizer Mei Mei with PSL speaks following enthusiastic rounds of chanting.
Video Credit: Black Zebra Impact Team
Duration 0:56
