Chants in the Night -- We Won't Give Up without a Fight! by Legal Abortion Once and For All

Saturday Dec 18th, 2021 5:58 PM

December 1 was a day of many demos in the SF Bay Area to demand that the Supreme Court protect Roe v. Wade. In San Francisco at Market and Powell, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) hosted a rally. In this video, organizer Mei Mei with PSL speaks following enthusiastic rounds of chanting.





Video Credit: Black Zebra Impact Team

Duration 0:56