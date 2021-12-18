



Friday, December 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm



Meals courtesy of House of Prime Rib



Joe Betz and San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,000 guests in the outdoor-tented dining room. Additionally GLIDE will deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city.



GLIDE Christmas Day Celebration and Meal



Saturday, December 25 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm



GLIDE’s online Christmas Day Celebration and free holiday feast are sure to warm the hearts of all involved. Nearly 2,500 Christmas Day meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).



GLIDE Church Celebration will take place online @ 10 am:



Facebook Live:



