GLIDE Christmas Eve Brunch
Friday, December 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Meals courtesy of House of Prime Rib
Joe Betz and San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,000 guests in the outdoor-tented dining room. Additionally GLIDE will deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city.
GLIDE Christmas Day Celebration and Meal
Saturday, December 25 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
GLIDE’s online Christmas Day Celebration and free holiday feast are sure to warm the hearts of all involved. Nearly 2,500 Christmas Day meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
GLIDE Church Celebration will take place online @ 10 am:
Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/glidesf/videos/
YouTube Live: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT56-sQ4uyc_AEzVg1k55iw
GLIDE Memorial Church, 330 Ellis St., San Francisco, CA 94102 and throughout sites in San Francisco
Please wear a mask. Follow COVID safety guidelines: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx
https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-g...
