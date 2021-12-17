The Oakland Education Association, politicians and community organizations spoke out against the demands of the FCMAT for $90 million in cutbacks in the public schools or the district would be put under trusteeship.

STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By ThurmondThe state funded non-profit FCMAT which is run by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is demanding that $90 million dollars be cut from the OUSD public education system. The OEA and other Oakland organizations and elected officials held a press conference in Oakland to protest the massive budget cuts and the role of the Alameda County Superintendent Karen Monroe who is trying to force the cutbacks using the threat of a trusteeship by FCMAT which is controlled by Thurmond.The same attacks on taking place a the San Francisco Unified School District and a rally took place the same week at the SFUSD whose school board voted to impose a $121 million cut on the school system.The Fiscal Crisis Management & Assistance Team was set up the the State legislature to hire retired Superintendents to impose austerity and privatization on K-12 schools as well as the Community College System.This press conference was held on 12/16/21