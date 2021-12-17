From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts
The Oakland Education Association, politicians and community organizations spoke out against the demands of the FCMAT for $90 million in cutbacks in the public schools or the district would be put under trusteeship.
STOP FCMAT Attack On Oakland Public Schools! OEA, Community & Pols Oppose $90 M In Cuts By Thurmond
The state funded non-profit FCMAT which is run by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is demanding that $90 million dollars be cut from the OUSD public education system. The OEA and other Oakland organizations and elected officials held a press conference in Oakland to protest the massive budget cuts and the role of the Alameda County Superintendent Karen Monroe who is trying to force the cutbacks using the threat of a trusteeship by FCMAT which is controlled by Thurmond.
The same attacks on taking place a the San Francisco Unified School District and a rally took place the same week at the SFUSD whose school board voted to impose a $121 million cut on the school system.
The Fiscal Crisis Management & Assistance Team was set up the the State legislature to hire retired Superintendents to impose austerity and privatization on K-12 schools as well as the Community College System.
This press conference was held on 12/16/21
Additional media:
Oakland School District Faces Hostile Takeover by State Overseers Demo Tony Thurmond
https://www.postnewsgroup.com/school-district-faces-hostile-takeover-by-state-overseers/?fbclid=IwAR1TvYKog2a1S448BKEE1PZQWj531HBacFUcCkktG9nx1RJk8vXVGtIJzKw
Don't Balance Budget On Our Backs! UESF President Cassondra Curiel At Rally Against SFUSD Class Cuts
https://youtu.be/_nYVsTNxQCs
No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc
‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
The state funded non-profit FCMAT which is run by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is demanding that $90 million dollars be cut from the OUSD public education system. The OEA and other Oakland organizations and elected officials held a press conference in Oakland to protest the massive budget cuts and the role of the Alameda County Superintendent Karen Monroe who is trying to force the cutbacks using the threat of a trusteeship by FCMAT which is controlled by Thurmond.
The same attacks on taking place a the San Francisco Unified School District and a rally took place the same week at the SFUSD whose school board voted to impose a $121 million cut on the school system.
The Fiscal Crisis Management & Assistance Team was set up the the State legislature to hire retired Superintendents to impose austerity and privatization on K-12 schools as well as the Community College System.
This press conference was held on 12/16/21
Additional media:
Oakland School District Faces Hostile Takeover by State Overseers Demo Tony Thurmond
https://www.postnewsgroup.com/school-district-faces-hostile-takeover-by-state-overseers/?fbclid=IwAR1TvYKog2a1S448BKEE1PZQWj531HBacFUcCkktG9nx1RJk8vXVGtIJzKw
Don't Balance Budget On Our Backs! UESF President Cassondra Curiel At Rally Against SFUSD Class Cuts
https://youtu.be/_nYVsTNxQCs
No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M
San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc
‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network