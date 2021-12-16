top
Book Talk: “We Hereby Refuse”: The Bay Area Allies
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 13
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
In-person location: Oakland Asian Cultural Center (388 9th St., Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607), on the 2nd floor of the Pacific Renaissance Plaza.
Virtual livestream: OACC's YouTube channel (RSVP for details)
For this year’s Day of Remembrance, Frank Abe, writer of WE HEREBY REFUSE: Japanese American Resistance to Wartime Incarceration, will be joined in conversation with Kathleen Purcell, daughter of Mitsuye Endo’s attorney James Purcell; Wayne Collins Jr., the son of Hiroshi Kashiwagi’s attorney Wayne Collins; and Sadako Kashiwagi, Hiroshi Kashiwagi’s wife. Our moderator, Darren Murrata of the Oakland Asian Cultural Center, will also engage Frank Abe in conversation about the craft of creating words and drawings around the stories of folks involved in the fight for civil liberties in the midst of wartime fervor.

Sponsored by Eastwind Books of Berkeley and Oakland Asian Cultural Center.

This event will be held in-person at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center and simultaneously livestreamed to OACC’s YouTube Live channel. The in-person format is subject to change as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 impact on gatherings. Visitors attending in-person must observe OACC’s Visitor Policy.
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/we-hereby-refuse-bay...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 16th, 2021 12:17 PM
