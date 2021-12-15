Hundreds of teachers, students and supporters of public education rallied at the SFUSD offices to protest the proposed $125 million dollar budget cuts.

On December 14, 2021, Hundreds of SFUSD teachers, students and staff rallied against the proposed budget cuts. Teachers talked about the effect of covid and the present understaffing already in the schools as a result of the pandemic. Teachers were angry that the administration has a high paid bloated staff and these have not faced cutbacks.The same threat of trusteeship is also taking place at Oakland Unified School District where the OEA also faces massive budget cuts. The SFSUD school board voted for the cuts with only one no vote for a reduction of $50 million directly in the schools and another $40 million reduction in support services, operations and administration.San Francisco has over 70 billionaires and there are more than 170 in California yet schools particularly in urban areas are facing massive budget cuts which will hit Black, Brown and working class students the hardest according to speakers.Additional media:They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & ProtectionMy Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally ProtestDemos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack GersonProduction of Labor Video Project