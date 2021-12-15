top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
SF UESF Teachers & Supporters Demand No Cuts In the Class & Rally Against At SFUSD HQ
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Dec 15th, 2021 9:21 AM
Hundreds of teachers, students and supporters of public education rallied at the SFUSD offices to protest the proposed $125 million dollar budget cuts.
img_4094.jpg
On December 14, 2021, Hundreds of SFUSD teachers, students and staff rallied against the proposed budget cuts. Teachers talked about the effect of covid and the present understaffing already in the schools as a result of the pandemic. Teachers were angry that the administration has a high paid bloated staff and these have not faced cutbacks.

The same threat of trusteeship is also taking place at Oakland Unified School District where the OEA also faces massive budget cuts. The SFSUD school board voted for the cuts with only one no vote for a reduction of $50 million directly in the schools and another $40 million reduction in support services, operations and administration.

San Francisco has over 70 billionaires and there are more than 170 in California yet schools particularly in urban areas are facing massive budget cuts which will hit Black, Brown and working class students the hardest according to speakers.

Additional media:

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormediia.net
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
§$125 Million From Schools
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Dec 15th, 2021 9:21 AM
img_4129.jpg
While the billionaires grow in San Francisco and California the politicians are demanding that there be massive cuts in education funding in San Francisco and Oakland.
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
§No Cuts To Class Rooms
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Dec 15th, 2021 9:21 AM
img_4124.jpg
Teachers and students are angry about the cuts being imposed in the classrooms.
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code