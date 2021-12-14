Mass layoffs are threatened against teachers and staff at San Francisco Unified School District SFUSD and it is being backed up with the threat of a state take-over of the school district unless the cuts are made. This is also taking place in Oakland at the OUSD against Oakland Education Association members. Jack Gerson who is a retired OEA executive member and with the OEA bargaining committee and representative to the CTA State Council. He talks about how the Democrats and the billionaires are busting up public education while pushing charters and privatization.

Teachers in the San Francisco Unified School who are members of the United Educators of San Francisco and Oakland Unified School District whose members are with the Oakland Education Association face a frontal attack. Using the threat of a take-over, the state is demanding that school districts layoff hundredsof teachers and staff at the districts or face a trusteeship by State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond.Despite a budget surplus of over $31 billion in California, the State legislature which is controlled by the Democrats with a super majority has failed to fully fund education in California and the state is still behind many others in funding. California is still 30th in funding for public education.Jack Gerson who was formerly on the Executive Board of OEA and and on the bargaining committee and a representative to the State CTA when he was teaching discussed the history of the CTA in allowing charters and privatization. Both organizations supported Proposition 39 which allowed for co-locationsand deregulation of charter schools.He also talks about the history of present SFUSD superintendent Vincent Matthews who is demanding the cuts. He also discusses the role of Eli Broad, Reed Hastings and other billionaires in pushing privatization in California including testing and charters. He looks at the history of Vincent Matthews from being principalof the for profit Edison school in San Francisco to his role appointed by state privatizers in attacking teachersin Oakland and other districts.Part of this according to Gerson was how state trusteeships of school districts was use to bring in charters and sell off school property to developers and speculators.He also discusses the key role of the Democratic Party which the CTA and CFT have supported with hundreds of millions of dollars. These same politicians according to Gerson such as California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond were critical in helping to put charter advocates in key posts to allow further privatization.This interview was done on 12/13/21.