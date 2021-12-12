Join DSA SF’s ISOC for a panel on the high-level history of Haiti from the 1804 revolution to the present day, the current situation in Haiti, the role of US imperialism historically and present day, and the current popular resistance in Haiti and in the belly of the beast.



Speakers:



Dr. Jemima Pierre is a Haitian-born activist, writer and scholar. She is the coordinator of the Haiti/Americas committee of the Black Alliance for Peace and an editor and contributor to the Black Agenda Report. She is also an Associate Professor in African American Studies at UCLA, Jemima spoke at an DSA IC Haiti Webinar in March.



Dr. Mamyrah Dougé-Prosper is a Haitian-born activist, writer and scholar. She is the International Coordinator for the Pan-African Solidarity Network with Community Movement Builders in the United States. Prosper is a founding member of the Black Radical, a multi-lingual Pan-African media. She is also an Assistant Professor of Global and International Studies at UC Irvine.



Jafrikayiti, also known as Jean Saint-Vil is an author, radio show host, public speaker, activist, artist and Canadian Civil Servant. He is the co-founder of two self-help organizations, AKASAN (Ayisyen ki ap soutni Ayisyen nètalkole) and Jaku Konbit, which follow the principles popularized by Marcus Garvey. Working steadfastly with the Canada Haitian Action Network, Solidarité Québec Haiti and others, Jafrikayiti calls on Canada and the rest of the Core Group of influential foreign powers in Haiti to stop interfering in the governance of Haiti, so that Haitian people can build their own country on their own terms. You can find out more about him and his work at jafrikayiti.com. For more event information: https://dsasf.org/event/haitis-crisis-and-...

