top
Haiti
Haiti
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Haiti | California | International | San Francisco
View events for the week of 12/19/2021
Haiti’s Crisis and the Popular Resistance
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 19
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDemocratic Socialists of America San Francisc
Location Details
This event will be held on Zoom. Register: dsasf.org/haitiresist

Join DSA SF’s ISOC for a panel on the high-level history of Haiti from the 1804 revolution to the present day, the current situation in Haiti, the role of US imperialism historically and present day, and the current popular resistance in Haiti and in the belly of the beast.

Speakers:

Dr. Jemima Pierre is a Haitian-born activist, writer and scholar. She is the coordinator of the Haiti/Americas committee of the Black Alliance for Peace and an editor and contributor to the Black Agenda Report. She is also an Associate Professor in African American Studies at UCLA, Jemima spoke at an DSA IC Haiti Webinar in March.

Dr. Mamyrah Dougé-Prosper is a Haitian-born activist, writer and scholar. She is the International Coordinator for the Pan-African Solidarity Network with Community Movement Builders in the United States. Prosper is a founding member of the Black Radical, a multi-lingual Pan-African media. She is also an Assistant Professor of Global and International Studies at UC Irvine.

Jafrikayiti, also known as Jean Saint-Vil is an author, radio show host, public speaker, activist, artist and Canadian Civil Servant. He is the co-founder of two self-help organizations, AKASAN (Ayisyen ki ap soutni Ayisyen nètalkole) and Jaku Konbit, which follow the principles popularized by Marcus Garvey. Working steadfastly with the Canada Haitian Action Network, Solidarité Québec Haiti and others, Jafrikayiti calls on Canada and the rest of the Core Group of influential foreign powers in Haiti to stop interfering in the governance of Haiti, so that Haitian people can build their own country on their own terms. You can find out more about him and his work at jafrikayiti.com.
sm_signal-2021-12-12-164839_002.jpeg
original image (1600x900)
For more event information: https://dsasf.org/event/haitis-crisis-and-...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 12th, 2021 11:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 327.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code