Kellogg Battle Creek BCTGM Local 3g striker Donovan Williams reported on their national strike to UAW 5 members and supporters on December 10, 2021

Kellogg Battle Creek BCTGM Local 3g striker Donovan Williams spoke about their strike for equal pay and justice on December 11, 2021 at UAW Local 5 in South Bend, Indiana. He reported on the fight against two tier and the rejection of their latest contract proposal by the 1400 workers throughout the country. Their fight against two tier wage system and equal pay for the same work he reported is a fundamental issue. The multi-national company has also said it will bring in replacement workers or scabs to break the national strike. The factories are located at Battle Creek, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.For Additional Info:How To Support The StrikeSolidarity StoriesWorkWeek